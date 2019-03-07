Of all the nondairy milks on the market, oat milk is definitely the trendiest. So trendy, in fact, that sales have grown 168 percent over the past year, and a shortage of one popular brand last fall had people shelling out over $200 for a carton on Amazon—which, honestly, we still can't believe. Happily, a major company (the one that's essentially synonymous with oats) has stepped in to make sure we never experience an oat milk shortage again.

As of January, Quaker Oats now makes oat milk—or rather, Quaker Oat Beverage, which comes in three flavors (Original, Unsweetened, and Vanilla) available at major grocery stores nationwide. But how does the company's first foray into something sippable actually taste? We put it to the test at mbg headquarters to find out.

The verdict: This stuff is good. It's creamier than your average almond milk, and while the flavor is neutral enough to be added to just about anything, it does have a subtle oaty-ness, which we enjoyed. The favorite among staffers seemed to be Original, which was ever-so-slightly sweet and reminiscent of actual oatmeal thanks to a bit of brown sugar (for a total of 5 grams of sugar per serving), making it a tasty addition to coffee with no need for pouring in additional sweeteners. The Unsweetened variety, on the other hand, contains 0 grams of sugar and would be our top pick for smoothies.

As far as other notable nutrients, Quaker's take on oat milk might have the most fiber out of any alternative milk on the market. Each cup contains a surprising 4 grams (15 percent of your daily value) from a combination of oat bran and chicory root—and of that, 0.75 grams is beta-glucan, a type of soluble fiber that's been associated with a reduced cholesterol.

We're always keeping an eye out for the latest way to feed our alternative milk obsession, and this is a nice addition to the mix of options. One thing to note: Quaker Oat Beverage isn't technically gluten-free. While oats don't naturally contain gluten, they're often grown alongside other grains and may contain trace amounts—so if you have a true gluten allergy or celiac disease, this may not be for you. For everyone else, drink up.