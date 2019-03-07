mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Food Trends

This New Line Of Oat Milk Is Packed With Fiber & Available Nationwide — Here's How It Tastes

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor By Stephanie Eckelkamp
Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor
Stephanie Eckelkamp is a writer and editor who has been working for leading health publications for the past 10 years. She received her B.S. in journalism from Syracuse University with a minor in nutrition.
Quaker's new oat beverage product review

Image by mbg Creative

March 7, 2019

Of all the nondairy milks on the market, oat milk is definitely the trendiest. So trendy, in fact, that sales have grown 168 percent over the past year, and a shortage of one popular brand last fall had people shelling out over $200 for a carton on Amazon—which, honestly, we still can't believe. Happily, a major company (the one that's essentially synonymous with oats) has stepped in to make sure we never experience an oat milk shortage again.

As of January, Quaker Oats now makes oat milk—or rather, Quaker Oat Beverage, which comes in three flavors (Original, Unsweetened, and Vanilla) available at major grocery stores nationwide. But how does the company's first foray into something sippable actually taste? We put it to the test at mbg headquarters to find out.

The verdict: This stuff is good. It's creamier than your average almond milk, and while the flavor is neutral enough to be added to just about anything, it does have a subtle oaty-ness, which we enjoyed. The favorite among staffers seemed to be Original, which was ever-so-slightly sweet and reminiscent of actual oatmeal thanks to a bit of brown sugar (for a total of 5 grams of sugar per serving), making it a tasty addition to coffee with no need for pouring in additional sweeteners. The Unsweetened variety, on the other hand, contains 0 grams of sugar and would be our top pick for smoothies.

As far as other notable nutrients, Quaker's take on oat milk might have the most fiber out of any alternative milk on the market. Each cup contains a surprising 4 grams (15 percent of your daily value) from a combination of oat bran and chicory root—and of that, 0.75 grams is beta-glucan, a type of soluble fiber that's been associated with a reduced cholesterol.

We're always keeping an eye out for the latest way to feed our alternative milk obsession, and this is a nice addition to the mix of options. One thing to note: Quaker Oat Beverage isn't technically gluten-free. While oats don't naturally contain gluten, they're often grown alongside other grains and may contain trace amounts—so if you have a true gluten allergy or celiac disease, this may not be for you. For everyone else, drink up. 

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Stephanie Eckelkamp Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor
Stephanie Eckelkamp is a writer and editor who has been working for leading health publications for the past 10 years. She received her B.S. in journalism from Syracuse University with...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/quaker-oat-beverage-milk-taste-test

Your article and new folder have been saved!