You have to remember that marrying for love is a relatively new concept. For most of human history, marriage has been seen as a strategic way to broker alliances. In that context, women are seen as the property of the men in their family to be traded for wealth and power. Dating, in the sense we think of it, didn't really start in the United States until around 1890. It was a result of the industrial revolution, when women and men left their villages to move to cities for work.

According to Moira Weigel, author of Labor of Love: The Invention of Dating, the term "date" first made its way into print in 1896 in a weekly column for a Chicago newspaper by a writer named George Ade. The column, called "Stories of the Streets and Town," promised to give the paper's middle-class readership a look into the life of the working class. In this particular column, a young clerk at the paper suspected his girlfriend was seeing other people and asked her, "I s'pose the other boy's fillin' all my dates?"

Dating was something reserved for the working class. The middle-class version was known as "calling." Middle-class women didn't need to work, so suitors would "call" on the women at their home. "The ritual," says Weigel, "made men into agents in pursuit. It made women the objects of desire."

This is something that has stuck with us ever since—the idea that men are the pursuers and women are to be pursued. It's one of the classic archetypes of what makes "a man." From the men I talked to, I can say that some of you think this is bullshit, but you still play into it. Some of you never related to this and still don't. And some of you are straight old-school and definitely still subscribe to this idea.

"Pursuing, to me, is a hard job. You can be shot down very rapidly," Helen Fisher, Ph.D., says. "All my studies clearly indicate that men would be very, very happy if women invited them for the first date, or initiated the first kiss, or if women were the ones to call the following morning, or the ones to initiate sex. But women don't do it. I think that says a great deal about the fact that, in courtship, things don't change."

Fisher is a renowned biological anthropologist who specializes in the study of the evolution and future of human sex, love, marriage, gender differences in the brain, and, as she describes it, how your personality style shapes who you are and who you love. She's the author of six books on the topic and the chief scientific adviser at Match.com. Basically, if you have a question about sex, gender, or brains and need a historical perspective, you call her up. I have several times over my career, actually.

"Men say that they would be happy if women initiated the first kiss, but women don't do it," Fisher says. "It's very interesting: Women still want to be pursued, and I think they're going to continue to want to be pursued."

In a post-#MeToo world that's moving beyond the gender binary, I caution against making any blanket statements as Fisher tends to, but her point is well taken. The point here is there are a lot of mixed signals circulating in our culture right now. On the one hand, if you have a penis, you're supposed to pursue in every realm of your life, professionally and personally. That's a lot of work! And, as I heard from a lot of guys, lately it's become confusing—and even a little scary. Because on the other hand, if you pursue in the wrong way, you might offend someone or get in trouble.

"I think that we're moving into a very exciting time, where women are more and more allowed to take the initiative, and still a lot of them aren't taking that initiative," Fisher says. "But it's only because we are in this time of tremendous transition. As time goes by, particularly with [millennials], they are leading the way toward women being more assertive in courtship—and when everybody realizes that men do want women to be assertive in courtship, that that's appealing to them, more women will do it."

No wonder men are confused. The traditional roles of courtship and pursuit are blurring, and all the rules you were taught for how to chase a woman have been repealed. Instead, those tactics could now be considered creepy.

"Imagine a guy who was deathly afraid of approaching women before," Thomas Edwards, a dating coach based in California and founder of the company The Professional Wingman, says. "Oh my God, he might commit to celibacy now."

Dang!

Persistence used to make you the hero. Not anymore. And the truth is, it's been on the outs for a while—in fact, a lot of you might have thought we had already left it in the past.