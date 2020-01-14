6 Psychologist-Approved Ways To Use Your Stress To Your Advantage 

It's sometimes hard to believe the number of famous people who went through serious hardships before they became successful in our eyes. We all have setbacks growing up, and some of us deal with them better than others. Here's a success story that you may not have been aware of:

Oprah Winfrey is one of the most successful and richest people in the world today. She is also among the most admired women in America (possibly in the world). Oprah is a successful entrepreneur and reportedly has a net worth of $2.8 billion. But she didn't grow up privileged. Far from it.

She was born in poverty in rural Mississippi and was raised by a teenage single mother. She later moved to inner-city Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She reported that she was sexually molested during her childhood and teenage years and became pregnant at 14 years of age. Her son was born prematurely and died during infancy.

Fortunately, Oprah had strong inner resources. She excelled as an honors student in high school. She won an oratory contest, which landed her a scholarship to college. And clearly, she had a strong sense of challenge that enabled her to overcome many of the obstacles in her life.