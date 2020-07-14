Whenever Yusim finds herself struggling with a lack of control, she likes to repeat the serenity prayer:

God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,

courage to change the things I can,

and wisdom to know the difference.

This mantra can be a reminder that even when the outside world feels totally unpredictable, we still have agency over our thoughts and personal actions. "So today, ask yourself," says Yusim, "What do I have control over in this situation? What constructive steps can I take today to improve my experience and create more certainty in my life?"