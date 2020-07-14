mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality

A Psychiatrist's Top 4 Tips For Staying Calm In The Face Of Uncertainty

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Peaceful Young Woman in Springtime

Image by Lyuba Burakova / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 14, 2020 — 19:41 PM

Humans are hardwired to crave control. There's safety in knowing what's coming up next so we can prepare for it. There's nothing like a global pandemic to rattle our sense of assuredness and provoke anxiety about a future largely unknown.

"Coming into the right relationship with uncertainty enables us to navigate the trials and tribulations of life with grace," holistic psychiatrist and author of Fulfilled Anna Yusim, M.D., tells mbg. Yusim, who is known for blending science and spirituality to help people live with less stress and more meaning, says that the best strategy for dealing with uncertainty comes down to four little words:

1. Presence

"Practice being mindfully present with what is. Thank the present moment for being exactly as it is," she says. "There is wisdom and maturity that comes from being able to accept life on life's terms." Meditating is one way to foster this sense of mindful presence. If you've been struggling to quiet your mind during this distracting time, try popping on a guided meditation to help you ease into stillness: Check out the ones Yusim has on her site, or scroll through mbg's library.

Advertisement

2. Control

Whenever Yusim finds herself struggling with a lack of control, she likes to repeat the serenity prayer:

God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,

courage to change the things I can,

and wisdom to know the difference.

This mantra can be a reminder that even when the outside world feels totally unpredictable, we still have agency over our thoughts and personal actions. "So today, ask yourself," says Yusim, "What do I have control over in this situation? What constructive steps can I take today to improve my experience and create more certainty in my life?"

3. Hope

These days, hope is hard to come by when reading the news or scrolling through social media. To find that sense of faith, we need to look within. Lean into your spiritual or religious practices to remind yourself of the larger forces at play, always. "Hope entails optimism, knowing there is always a light at the end of the tunnel, no matter how dark or long the tunnel may be," Yusim advises.

Advertisement

4. Surrender

"When we have done everything we can to improve a situation, often the final choice is to surrender," Yusim says. "The force of surrender entails cultivating faith—in ourselves, in the situation, and in the Universe... In the act of surrender, we open ourselves to possibilities and outcomes that before may not have been possible."

Surrendering to things that are out of our control is equal parts scary and empowering. But employing presence, controlling what you can, and holding on to hope can make doing so a whole lot easier.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Spirituality

9 Yoga Symbols & How To Incorporate Them Into Your Practice Respectfully

Sarah Regan
9 Yoga Symbols & How To Incorporate Them Into Your Practice Respectfully
Spirituality

The 2 Days To Be On High Alert This Week, According To Astrology

The AstroTwins
The 2 Days To Be On High Alert This Week, According To Astrology
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

These 4 Natural Bug Bite Relievers Are Derm-Approved (And In Your Kitchen!)

Jamie Schneider
These 4 Natural Bug Bite Relievers Are Derm-Approved (And In Your Kitchen!)
Beauty

How Often Should You Wash Your Face? Derms Offer 5 Ways To Decide

Jamie Schneider
How Often Should You Wash Your Face? Derms Offer 5 Ways To Decide
Beauty

Lip Oils: The Chic Skin-Care–Makeup Hybrid You May Be Missing

Alexandra Engler
Lip Oils: The Chic Skin-Care–Makeup Hybrid You May Be Missing
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

New Study Finds This Is Essential For Managing Blood Sugar Levels

Eliza Sullivan
New Study Finds This Is Essential For Managing Blood Sugar Levels
Beauty

So Why *Does* Skin Peel After Sunburns? Derm Answers & Tips

Alexandra Engler
So Why *Does* Skin Peel After Sunburns? Derm Answers & Tips
Mental Health

A Research Neuroscientist On The Link Between Vitamin D & Brain Health

Emma Loewe
A Research Neuroscientist On The Link Between Vitamin D & Brain Health
Home

4 Ways To Soothe Sore Muscles & Stiff Joints After Sitting All Day

Emma Loewe
4 Ways To Soothe Sore Muscles & Stiff Joints After Sitting All Day
Beauty

How To Do The 7 Skin Method: A Step-By-Step Guide To Plush Skin

Jamie Schneider
How To Do The 7 Skin Method: A Step-By-Step Guide To Plush Skin
Healthy Weight

How To Retrain Your Brain To Get Excited About Veggies In Just 3 Steps

Eliza Sullivan
How To Retrain Your Brain To Get Excited About Veggies In Just 3 Steps
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/psychiatrists-top-4-tips-for-staying-calm-in-face-of-uncertainty

Your article and new folder have been saved!