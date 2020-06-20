The First Amendment grants all Americans the right to peacefully assemble and demonstrate in public. To learn more about those rights, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) details how to legally organize and attend a protest.

If you get stopped by the police during a protest, they write: “Stay calm. Make sure to keep your hands visible. Don’t argue, resist, or obstruct the police, even if you believe they are violating your rights. Point out that you are not disrupting anyone else’s activity and that the First Amendment protects your actions.”

It is also within a protester's right to ask why they’re being arrested, and to choose not to speak without a lawyer present.