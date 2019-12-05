Researchers at the University of Naples Federico II, in Italy, originally hypothesized that gut bacteria played a role in infant colic and set out to determine whether administering probiotics would help.

The study was made up of 80 infants, and over the course of four weeks, one group of 40 received a specific probiotic strain, while the other 40 received a placebo. And the results would indicate researchers were on to something when they considered gut health.

Of the 40 infants who took the probiotic, 80% of them saw at least a 50% decrease in crying episodes after the four weeks were up. And what's more, none of them "relapsed," or regressed to excessive crying after that.

Additionally, researchers found the infants who'd taken the probiotics were sleeping longer (a win-win for baby and parents!), and they were pooping more frequently and consistently (another win, because, of course, constipation is going to upset a baby).

The placebo group, on the other hand, did not experience the same degree of reduced crying, with an average reduction of just 32.5%.