Babies In New Study Cried 50% Less After Taking This
It is estimated that 40% of infants go through colic at some point, which basically means an otherwise healthy baby cries for more than three hours a day, at least three days per week, for more than three weeks.
And if that sounds like your absolute worst nightmare, we've got good news. A new study found probiotics to be an effective and promising means of treating colic.
The effects of probiotics on infant colic.
Researchers at the University of Naples Federico II, in Italy, originally hypothesized that gut bacteria played a role in infant colic and set out to determine whether administering probiotics would help.
The study was made up of 80 infants, and over the course of four weeks, one group of 40 received a specific probiotic strain, while the other 40 received a placebo. And the results would indicate researchers were on to something when they considered gut health.
Of the 40 infants who took the probiotic, 80% of them saw at least a 50% decrease in crying episodes after the four weeks were up. And what's more, none of them "relapsed," or regressed to excessive crying after that.
Additionally, researchers found the infants who'd taken the probiotics were sleeping longer (a win-win for baby and parents!), and they were pooping more frequently and consistently (another win, because, of course, constipation is going to upset a baby).
The placebo group, on the other hand, did not experience the same degree of reduced crying, with an average reduction of just 32.5%.
Why does this matter?
To be clear, colic doesn't really do any physical harm (except maybe to our ears). But it goes without saying that if a baby won't stop crying, parents are going to want relief. Especially considering, as the study notes, infant colic is associated with a ton of undesirable stuff like parental guilt or postpartum depression.
Roberto Berni Canani, M.D., Ph.D., the study's senior author, says, "Our study provides evidence on the important role of gut microbiota as a target of intervention against infant colic."
As we learn more and more about gut health as it relates to overall well-being, these findings support the importance of good bacteria and healing your gut, no matter how old.
Choosing probiotics for your baby.
If your infant has a crying problem, or you just want to give their gut health a boost, talk to your family's pediatrician about incorporating a probiotic regimen into your child's routine.
There are plenty of probiotic products on the market specifically for infants and children, like these BioGaia Probiotic Drops, or Mylicon's Probiotic Daily Drops for Infants and Babies. You can also introduce probiotic-rich foods to your children, like kefir, yogurt, and tempeh.
So whether you're getting them from a supplement or the food on your plate, probiotics have definitely proved their benefits time and time again, with helping to treat colic as one of many.
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.