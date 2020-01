Probiotics For Kids: Everything You Need To Know

While the research on probiotics for kids isn't as developed as probiotics for adults (science hasn't said that they're beneficial for all kids to take, from a preventive standpoint), if you're looking for a probiotic for kids, there are a few things to keep in mind.

To make sure you're getting a quality probiotic for kids, look for products that contain the same strains that have been used in studies (ideally with a similar CFU value that was used in the study—that stands for "colony-forming units"). For example, you might've noticed Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG pop up several times in the positive study results for certain issues, like preventing respiratory tract infections and managing irritable bowel syndrome. Many probiotics designed for kids include this strain and species (as they should).

It's also important to remember that probiotics are pretty delicate (they're live bacteria, so they need to be able to survive the manufacturing process, your storage method, and ultimately, your stomach acid before they can colonize in your intestines). To make sure you're getting a high-quality product that's, well, still alive (and safe for kids), look for professional brands recommended by health care professionals or brands that undergo third-party testing.

Dr. Singh recommends exercising caution when using probiotics in children, especially those who are immunocompromised because, although rare, there can be complications. The main concern, however, is contamination and quality of the products. "I suggest consulting with your pediatrician before making a particular choice of probiotic for your child," Dr. Singh says. "There are certain probiotics that are better for particular conditions. Always try to stick to well-trusted companies and look on the labels for certifications like NSF, USP, QAI, and/or GMP certified. Additionally, beware of added sugars that are often included in children's probiotics, especially the chewable kinds."

Considering the many benefits of probiotics for adults that have been studied and proven, it's no wonder probiotics for kids are getting attention—and as more research is published, chances are, more benefits will be found.