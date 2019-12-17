Probiotics For Kids: Everything You Need To Know

Let's back up a bit: The gut is already home to more than 500 species of microorganisms (trillions of them in total) that help maintain balance in your digestive system, immune system, metabolism, hormones, and overall health.

When this "gut flora" is out of balance, things like stomach problems, autoimmunity, allergies, skin problems, weight gain, and depression and anxiety can manifest—to name just a few potential problems. Marvin Singh, M.D., an integrative gastroenterologist and expert on gut health, explains that, "In children, one of the key things to remember is that they have the gut microbiome of an adult by around 2.5 to 3 years of age. Therefore, the early years can be quite important, and dietary, environmental, and stress-related issues are things that are not just important for adults but important for children, as well. Just as in adults, there may be a role for probiotic use in children."

These supplements, which contain "good" bacteria, are a great tool to help maintain or rebalance the diverse and delicate ecosystem of microorganisms in your gut (and your kid's gut). The different species of friendly gut bacteria in probiotics help overpower unwelcome microorganisms (like not-so-friendly bacteria, yeast, and parasites) that try to set up camp in the intestines and wreak havoc on the body.