Finally: A Probiotic Supplement That Has Eliminated My Bloating*

Even the healthiest, most nutrient-dense foods made me bloat.

I've canceled many evenings out with friends because one meal or snack left me feeling bloated. It's been so bad that I couldn't do anything but head home and change into my stretchy pants. As someone who's relatively new to New York City living, still figuring out the rhythm of post-grad life, and prone to stress and anxiety, my gut troubles had never been worse. All too often, I would end a work day feeling fatigued, with a distended stomach, and head home to bed or to watch movies.

My gut health wasn't always this way. When I was younger, I could eat pretty much whatever I wanted without thinking much about it. But in college I was put on several medications over the course of four months. I didn’t realize it at the time, but those critical treatments were killing my good gut bacteria, along with the bad stuff. Since then, for years my digestion was never the same. Even the smallest snack of carrots and hummus or apples and peanut butter would make my bloating so uncomfortable I wouldn't even want to put pants on.

In search of a solution, I tried to eat as many probiotic- and prebiotic-rich foods as I could. I tried two different sources of refrigerated probiotics to overcome my sluggish digestion, but both made me bloated the couple hours following taking them. One doctor told me to have a serving of greek yogurt at 3pm everyday to replenish my good gut bacteria, but I felt no change. I even tried a tonic of apple cider vinegar, cayenne, and lemon in the hopes that it would rev up my digestion. But nothing led to sustainable, healthy digestion.