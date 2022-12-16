Our bodies thrive on consistency, which is why it's beneficial to have regular sleep, exercise, and, yes, bathroom schedules. Gastroenterologists agree that everyone should have at least one healthy bowel movement (here's what that looks like, because we know you were wondering) every three days, and up to three a day is considered healthy. We’re all unique, so there’s a range of normalcy when it comes to poops.

If you and the bathroom are practically strangers, or conversely, too close of friends, there are a few things you can do to balance out the relationship.