Reviewers Say This Probiotic Is "Magic" For Regularity & Digestive Support
Our bodies thrive on consistency, which is why it's beneficial to have regular sleep, exercise, and, yes, bathroom schedules. Gastroenterologists agree that everyone should have at least one healthy bowel movement (here's what that looks like, because we know you were wondering) every three days, and up to three a day is considered healthy. We’re all unique, so there’s a range of normalcy when it comes to poops.
If you and the bathroom are practically strangers, or conversely, too close of friends, there are a few things you can do to balance out the relationship.
Getting plenty of fiber, drinking enough water, moving your body, and lowering stress levels are all expert-backed strategies for supporting digestive health. Taking a high-quality probiotic daily with strains specific to gut health can also go a long way toward building a strong, diverse gut microbiome, and healthy, regular stool in turn.
mindbodygreen's probiotic+ supplement is made with four bacterial strains that target gut health and function (B. lactis Bi-07, B. lactis B420, B. lactis HN019, and Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM, to get technical). These strains have been clinically shown to support gut health and maintain digestive regularity—and they're getting plenty of praise in practice, too.*
Here's how taking one capsule of probiotic+ in the mornings is helping reviewers out with regularity:*
5-star rating
"Since I have started taking probiotic+, I have noticed a difference in regularity. It makes all the difference when you are nearing 70 years old and you want to take a supplement that has all the benefits that other supplements can't give."*
—Susan N
It works!
"I’ve tried a handful of probiotics, this one actually makes a difference, helping with regularity. Well worth the money."*
—Carrie T
Awesome probiotic.
"This probiotic took only two weeks to reset my system. What a relief to have my system back on track so quickly. Thank you to mindbodygreen!"*
—Kathy L
Helping.
"Regularity has improved and bloat is better. Have been using for about 3 weeks—fingers crossed on continued improvement."*
—Lisa S
Best ever!
"I am so happy I found this product! It is like 'magic' for my digestive tract and I never want to be without it."*
—Mary A
The takeaway.
Most people will want to have healthy (and regular) bowel movements. To support regularity and improve overall gut health, probiotic+ is one option worth exploring.* Learn more about the product here.
