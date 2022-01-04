Health & Wellness Experts Say This Probiotic Helps Manage Weight & Bloat*
As we usher in 2022, many people are breaking old habits, setting new goals, or maintaining the routines they established last year. If enhancing your gut health, including weight management and bloat reduction, is one of your main goals—and if you're reading this article, we assume it's on your mind—a probiotic supplement might help.*
At mbg, we developed our probiotic+ supplement to help people on their journeys to helping themselves. It is one of the only four-strain probiotic supplements on the market, and each of these strains has been clinically shown to help ease bloating and support a healthy weight. The strains Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria work together to elevate your gut microbiome, support digestion, and promote abdominal comfort.*
Top experts in nutrition, fitness, and medicine have written to tell us how well probiotic+ has worked for them. We've been thrilled to learn how it helps them support a healthy weight and manage bloat—both personally and for their clients.* Here's what they have to say:
"Any ounce of bloat I felt disappeared."*
"If there's one product I'm crazy passionate about, it's a good-quality probiotic. From the second I tried mindbodygreen's, any ounce of bloat I felt disappeared. probiotic+ optimizes my digestion, and I just overall feel amazing when I take it. The best part is knowing that I can always trust mindbodygreen with sourcing the best possible ingredients!"*
—Melissa Wood, health and fitness coach
"probiotic+ is easily digestible and helps reduce my late afternoon bloat."*
"I look for probiotics that support my healthy flora, to elevate my overall microbiome. The Lactobacillus acidophilus bacteria in mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is one of the strains that I most often gravitate toward because the current research is very strong and supports its efficacy. Plus, I've noticed that my body responds to this strain very well. probiotic+ is easily digestible and helps reduce my late afternoon bloat."*
—Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN, registered dietitian and cookbook author
"This formula incorporates select strains to reduce bloating and maintain a healthy weight."*
"Probiotics are a no-brainer for healthy digestion, immune support, and, as we're finding out, mood support! I love mindbodygreen's probiotic+ because it goes deeper. This formula incorporates select strains to help reduce bloating and maintain a healthy weight. probiotic+ is a crucial part of my wellness routine, especially when I travel, and I'm grateful to have found a brand I trust."*
—Carlene Thomas, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist
"probiotic+ is a well-established way to restore healthy gut flora."*
"mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is a well-established way to restore healthy gut flora. A huge percentage of our society has gastrointestinal areas of opportunity, like inadequate digestion, gas, bloating, and irregularity. Some experts attribute this to imbalances in our gut flora—imbalances that can also lead to unwanted weight gain. Each bacterial strain in probiotic+ is supported by published evidence of its effectiveness and stability at the suggested use and provides optimal benefit through the proven, shelf-stable bacterial strains."*
—Robert Rountree, M.D., functional medicine pioneer
"If you struggle with bloating, this probiotic is for you."*
"In Ayurveda, the cornerstone of health is digestion. mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is a wonderful tool to help bring your digestion back into balance so you can experience radiant health. Since starting probiotic+, I noticed an immediate improvement with bloating and felt I had overall better digestion—if you struggle with bloating, this probiotic is for you."*
—Sahara Rose, bestselling author, speaker, and podcast host
"I can't wait to recommend this product to my patients who have gut and digestive issues."*
"mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is a well-designed, high-quality probiotic targeting key microbes to help you find balance. I can't wait to recommend this product to my patients who have gut and digestive issues. mindbodygreen has found the perfect synergy to create a great product—these four targeted strains are backed by clinical studies and are most effective in easing bloat and gas while promoting regularity and abdominal comfort."*
—Marvin Singh, M.D., integrative gastroenterologist
"Prior to taking probiotic+, bloating was a normal part of life for me."*
"I'm a huge advocate of 'It's not how you look; it's how you feel.' Prior to taking probiotic+, bloating was a normal part of life for me. After just a few days of taking probiotic+, I noticed what a positive difference it was making—this product has become a constant in my life. probiotic+ has truly changed how I feel in my body, and I now include it as part of my daily routine."*
—Ash Wilking, NASM-CPT, rumble boxing instructor and Nike trainer
