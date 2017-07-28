mindbodygreen

A Beer That Improves Gut Health Now Exists

Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.
Photo by Good Vibrations Images

July 28, 2017

Today in innovative ways to improve your gut health, scientists in Singapore have created a probiotic beer that boosts the immune system and improves gut health.

In other words, we can now consider beer healthy—at least in some part of the world. This project was no easy feat, considering that hops—the main ingredient in beer—kills probiotic bacteria. But for her senior project, food researcher Alcine Chan, 23, made the recipe happen after a full year of experimenting with different levels of hops, malt, alcohol, and probiotics. The final product contains the Lactobacilus paracasei L26 probiotic strain.

Bubbly, slightly sweet, pale, and 3.5 percent alcohol, the beer is still unnamed, and Chan and other researchers on the project are thrilled with how it turned out.

"The beer is simply a new vehicle for delivering probiotics and the associated health benefits," said Chan's project supervisor, Liu Shao Quan, while Melissa Mak, founder of Fermentation Friends, adds, "It's highly incongruous to think of beer as being a good thing in terms of nutrition. No one knows for sure, but I think it's a very exciting new product."

Cheers to that.

Need other ideas for improving gut health? Here are six ways to make it happen.

