The Holidays Can Be A War Zone For Relationships. Here's How To Come Out Stronger As A Couple

'Tis the season to be jolly…or heartbroken. Divorce lawyers actually get very busy in January. Facebook sees a disproportionate amount of relationship status changes around the holidays, and Match.com says 76 percent of their singles indicate their relationship dissolved before, during, or after the holiday season. Turns out that this time of year is especially difficult for relationships.

Some of the stress comes from the pressure we may feel to be happy. There is so much hype around the season, and if we're not feeling joyous, it can feel like something's wrong with us. There is also increased financial pressure at this time of year. Big meals, gifts, and celebrations require funds we may not have or that we have to negotiate with our partner. It's also a prime time to get sucked back into dysfunctional family dynamics. Most of us don't fully escape the orbit of our families of origin, so interacting with Mom, Dad, big brother, Uncle Joe, and others can leave us drained and triggered.

We know that most people experience increased stress at this time of year. We also know that our communication and coping skills deteriorate when we're under stress. This puts strain on your relationship just when you need it the most to sustain you. But there are things you can do to maintain and even improve your relationship through these challenges.