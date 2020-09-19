Premature aging. Dun-dun-dun.

For skin care fans, it's one of those things we just try our best to avoid. Not that aging is bad (it's not; in fact, it's a lovely thing), but most of us would simply like to age optimally and naturally. Meaning: Let's not accumulate more excessive skin damage than we need to, no?

The thing is, however, there are a lot of reasons skin could be triggered into aging overdrive. And because of that, there are a lot of things to mind when you think about healthy aging. And listen, before we start: Just because you slip up here and there (like, say you skipped a few years of SPF in your youth) or certain elements are out of your control (stress, for example, isn't always an easy thing to manage) doesn't mean that a wrinkle will pop up overnight.

No one is perfect with their skin, and that's OK; what you can do is be mindful of how the world around you affects its aging—and help it thrive to the best of your ability.

Here, we dive into why your skin may be aging faster than you think it should: