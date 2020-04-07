Remember, we never actually have control (and especially not during pregnancy). We can always only influence and set the stage the best we can to succeed, with the best people to support us along the way. We never know the exact path, so we can only focus on how we move through it.

And anytime we want to shift, to better ourselves, be bigger, we need to go inward along the way. We need to contract in order to expand—hello, coping techniques!—because life is hard and scary at times, and there are growing pains we'll experience and lessons we need to learn along the way. We need to tune in to the compass inside of us.

We know listening to what your body is telling you can be scary since most of us have a zillion reasons why we have a complicated relationship with it. But here's the thing about the body: If you can learn to trust it and feel safe in it, it can actually help you build up your connection to your gut, as well as ground you when your head or emotions feel too strong or out of control. So we need to build back up that trust so our head feels safe letting our body take the lead. How? Start listening and practicing! The following exercises were designed to help you do just that.