I Gave Birth In A Pandemic: Here's What I Learned During My Pregnancy

"Every pregnancy is different." This is something women often hear when trying to get pregnant, getting pregnant, and during delivery.

So, what does that mean exactly? For everyone, the answer is something you can't foresee until it's actually happening to you. Little did I know I'd be discovering the mystery of my pregnancy right in the middle of a pandemic, while living in the U.S. COVID-19 epicenter, New York City.

Despite this situation, one thing I knew I could have control over was the way I approached my pregnancy and managed my stress. In each trimester, I leaned on different techniques to reduce any anxiety that came up, including dealing with a pandemic.