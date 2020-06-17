Mindfulness can be practiced every day of your life, both during the day and at night. For example, if after the umpteenth sleepless night, your child starts crying, your first reaction might be, Nooooo! Are you hungry again? I really don't want to get out of bed, I just want to sleep. One of my clients told me that she would get angry at night when her baby cried "again." Whether her baby was hungry or needed a nappy change, my client would be furious. "I just lay in my bed and waited until my baby started to cry. That way I was still awake when it happened. Because once I'm asleep, I can't wake up that easily anymore," she confided.

Do you recognize this? What if you approach that negative thought about being awake at night with curiosity instead of condemnation? See what happens. Where do you feel the irritation in your body? Where does it manifest? Breathe slowly into that place and let it go. Put that negative thought or emotion in a balloon or boat or basket and let it drift away. Accept that you sometimes feel dejected. Don't judge yourself for getting angry because your baby was hungry. Deep inside, you know as well as I do that you're not angry with your baby; you just feel desperate because you're so incredibly tired, which is very understandable.

Once you've allowed that negative thought to drift away, see if you can bring yourself into the present moment. What's happening around you? If you're feeding your child, can you notice things about your baby that delight you? Perhaps the baby is perfectly content in his own happy place. He doesn't worry whether or not he's drinking his bottle in the right way or whether he's opening his mouth enough. You were born the exact same way. You used to be someone who didn't worry about how you should think or feel about things; you didn't judge yourself. By applying mindfulness to your life, you can find that peace of mind again.

Excerpted from This Is Postpartum: Free Yourself From the Perfect Mother Conspiracy by Tilda Timmers, copyright 2020. Used with permission by The Dreamwork Collective.