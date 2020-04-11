mindbodygreen

4 Pieces Of Positive News To Focus On Amid COVID-19 Stress

Christina Coughlin
April 11, 2020

With many people stuck in their homes all day, the news can almost seem unavoidable at times. Viewership has skyrocketed in the past few weeks, and the constant pandemic coverage has taken precedence over everything else. While we've all been feeling the impact of COVID-19 on our lives and our communities, we want to take a step back and focus on the more positive news we've seen come out of this crisis. Here are our top four for this week:

1. New York City is running out of dogs to foster: In one of the most positive shortages we've seen during this crisis, many foster pets have been able to find a home. With so many people staying home long term, animal shelters have seen a huge spike in adoptions. According to Anna Lai, marketing director of Muddy Paws Rescue in New York, "It's a great problem to have."

2. Free rides for essential workers: In an effort to support those getting to and from work and staying healthy during the pandemic, Uber has pledged 10 million free rides and deliveries of food. According to their website, these will go to "front line health care workers, seniors, and people in need around the world." For those who prefer scooters as a form of transportation, Lyft has you covered.

3. Countless companies supporting those in need: We've seen so much support from companies across the globe, all finding unique ways to help groups especially affected by this crisis. Clothing companies like The North Face, Under Armour, Brooks Brothers, and Gap have all dedicated parts of their manufacturing facilities to create products for hospitals, whether it be gloves, masks, or scrubs. The MLB has even repurposed old baseball jerseys to be used as cloth masks.

4. People are coming together while staying apart: A little social distancing doesn't mean you can't have any fun! All around the world, people have found ways to enjoy each other's presence—without getting too close. From nightly celebrations of health care workers to dance parties on balconies, people are finding the most creative ways to maintain a sense of community.

