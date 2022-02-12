 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Recipes
A Pomegranate Spritz Cocktail Recipe For Valentine's Day

A Pomegranate Spritz Cocktail Recipe For Valentine's Day

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
This Pomegranate Cocktail Is A Stunning V-Day Delight

Image by JuliaMikhaylova / iStock

February 12, 2022 — 12:05 PM

Alas, we’re at the tail end of pomegranate season. But given the fruit’s vibrant red-magenta pigment, wouldn’t you say that Valentine’s Day is the perfect send off? We’d like to think so, which is why making a round of these pomegranate juice spiked spritzers is in order (and for those who drink: making them spiked with alcohol, too). 

Recently health coach and dietitian Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN crafted these little winter-green cocktails, and we realized that with a few adjustments they would make the blend perfectly appropriate for the red hued holiday. 

Here, a stunning V-Day drink that has a few skin care benefits too. 

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
cellular beauty+

The star of the show is the pomegranate, of course, which gives the drink the attractive color and even more attractive skin care benefits.* The fruit and its juice are very high in antioxidants. In fact, it's one of the best sources of ellagic acid, a specific type of the antioxidant polyphenol. Polyphenols are popular antioxidants in the beauty space, typically derived from things like (yes) pomegranate, green tea, and grapes. And this fruit is a good source of flavonols, even more than a cup of green tea, according to some studies.

As it turns out, pomegranate's plant-based phytonutrient profile has been shown to protect your body's cells (including skin) from free radicals, which can lead to signs of aging in the skin.* For example, one randomized controlled trial found that pomegranate juice and extract could increase skin's resilience against UVB rays, as well as encourage helpful changes to the skin microbiome.* Impressive results for some juice, huh?

Of course, we should note that if drinking pomegranate juice isn’t in your day-to-day lineup, you can also get these benefits with pomegranate extracts, like those often found in beauty supplements. We're preferential to the whole fruit extract. You’ll get all the skin care support, sans the spritz.* 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Pomegranate spritz cocktail

Makes 1 drink

Ingredients 

  • 1 ounce gin or vodka (unless making a mocktail)
  • 4 ounces dry sparkling wine or sparkling water
  • 2 tablespoons pomegranate juice
  • Optional: honey for sweetness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Method

  1. Mix the liquor and pomegranate juice together. Shake with ice until combined.
  2. Top with sparkling wine or sparkling water (or both for a lighter cocktail — and do 2 ounces of each).
  3. Garnish with pomegranate arils.

The takeaway. 

No matter how you intend to spend Valentine's Day and no matter if you consume alcohol, these can serve as a refreshing delight. And since pomegranate is packed with skin- and body-supporting benefits, you may notice a more glowing complexion along the way.* Yeah, we have a crush on these cocktails, too. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
cellular beauty+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
cellular beauty+
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

This Underrated Whole Grain Is Packed With Iron & Supports Healthy Blood Sugar

Andrea Jordan
This Underrated Whole Grain Is Packed With Iron & Supports Healthy Blood Sugar
Recipes

Make This: A Neurologist's Fiber-Rich Smoothie Recipe That Tastes Like Dessert

David Perlmutter, M.D.
Make This: A Neurologist's Fiber-Rich Smoothie Recipe That Tastes Like Dessert
Integrative Health

6 Sleep-Promoting Desserts That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Julia Guerra
6 Sleep-Promoting Desserts That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Beauty

The Way You Breathe Might Make Your Skin 42% Drier — Experts Explain

Jamie Schneider
The Way You Breathe Might Make Your Skin 42% Drier — Experts Explain
Love

The Best Dating Apps To Try In 2022, Based On What You're Looking For

Julie Nguyen
The Best Dating Apps To Try In 2022, Based On What You're Looking For
Recipes

I'm A Nutrition Scientist & These Are My 4 Favorite Anti-Inflammatory Spices

Kanchan Koya, Ph.D.
I'm A Nutrition Scientist & These Are My 4 Favorite Anti-Inflammatory Spices
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Astrologers Are Predicting A Steamy Valentine's Week: Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Are Predicting A Steamy Valentine's Week: Here's Your Horoscope
Beauty

Found: The 15 Best Lip Moisturizers Of 2022 That *Actually* Put In The Work

Jamie Schneider
Found: The 15 Best Lip Moisturizers Of 2022 That *Actually* Put In The Work
Spirituality

The One Thing Missing From Your Spiritual Toolbox For Supercharged Confidence

Sarah Regan
The One Thing Missing From Your Spiritual Toolbox For Supercharged Confidence
Integrative Health

Sleeping For This Much Longer Each Night May Help With Weight Management

Sarah Regan
Sleeping For This Much Longer Each Night May Help With Weight Management
Sex

20 Steamy Role-Play Ideas For Tapping Into Your Wildest Fantasies In Bed

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
20 Steamy Role-Play Ideas For Tapping Into Your Wildest Fantasies In Bed
Beauty

These No-Fuss Tools Will Give You The Softest Skin Post-Shower

Emily Rekstis
These No-Fuss Tools Will Give You The Softest Skin Post-Shower
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/pomegranate-spritz-cocktail-recipe-for-valentines-day
cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
cellular beauty+

Your article and new folder have been saved!