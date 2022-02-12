This Pomegranate Cocktail Is A Stunning V-Day Delight

The star of the show is the pomegranate, of course, which gives the drink the attractive color and even more attractive skin care benefits.* The fruit and its juice are very high in antioxidants. In fact, it's one of the best sources of ellagic acid, a specific type of the antioxidant polyphenol. Polyphenols are popular antioxidants in the beauty space, typically derived from things like (yes) pomegranate, green tea, and grapes. And this fruit is a good source of flavonols, even more than a cup of green tea, according to some studies.

As it turns out, pomegranate's plant-based phytonutrient profile has been shown to protect your body's cells (including skin) from free radicals, which can lead to signs of aging in the skin.* For example, one randomized controlled trial found that pomegranate juice and extract could increase skin's resilience against UVB rays, as well as encourage helpful changes to the skin microbiome.* Impressive results for some juice, huh?

Of course, we should note that if drinking pomegranate juice isn’t in your day-to-day lineup, you can also get these benefits with pomegranate extracts, like those often found in beauty supplements. We're preferential to the whole fruit extract. You’ll get all the skin care support, sans the spritz.*