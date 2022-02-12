This Pomegranate Cocktail Is A Stunning V-Day Delight

A Pomegranate Spritz Cocktail Recipe For Valentine's Day
Alas, we’re at the tail end of pomegranate season. But given the fruit’s vibrant red-magenta pigment, wouldn’t you say that Valentine’s Day is the perfect send off? We’d like to think so, which is why making a round of these pomegranate juice spiked spritzers is in order (and for those who drink: making them spiked with alcohol, too).
Recently health coach and dietitian Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN crafted these little winter-green cocktails, and we realized that with a few adjustments they would make the blend perfectly appropriate for the red hued holiday.
Here, a stunning V-Day drink that has a few skin care benefits too.
The star of the show is the pomegranate, of course, which gives the drink the attractive color and even more attractive skin care benefits.* The fruit and its juice are very high in antioxidants. In fact, it's one of the best sources of ellagic acid, a specific type of the antioxidant polyphenol. Polyphenols are popular antioxidants in the beauty space, typically derived from things like (yes) pomegranate, green tea, and grapes. And this fruit is a good source of flavonols, even more than a cup of green tea, according to some studies.
As it turns out, pomegranate's plant-based phytonutrient profile has been shown to protect your body's cells (including skin) from free radicals, which can lead to signs of aging in the skin.* For example, one randomized controlled trial found that pomegranate juice and extract could increase skin's resilience against UVB rays, as well as encourage helpful changes to the skin microbiome.* Impressive results for some juice, huh?
Of course, we should note that if drinking pomegranate juice isn’t in your day-to-day lineup, you can also get these benefits with pomegranate extracts, like those often found in beauty supplements. We're preferential to the whole fruit extract. You’ll get all the skin care support, sans the spritz.*
Pomegranate spritz cocktail
Makes 1 drink
Ingredients
- 1 ounce gin or vodka (unless making a mocktail)
- 4 ounces dry sparkling wine or sparkling water
- 2 tablespoons pomegranate juice
- Optional: honey for sweetness
Method
- Mix the liquor and pomegranate juice together. Shake with ice until combined.
- Top with sparkling wine or sparkling water (or both for a lighter cocktail — and do 2 ounces of each).
- Garnish with pomegranate arils.
The takeaway.
No matter how you intend to spend Valentine's Day and no matter if you consume alcohol, these can serve as a refreshing delight. And since pomegranate is packed with skin- and body-supporting benefits, you may notice a more glowing complexion along the way.* Yeah, we have a crush on these cocktails, too.
