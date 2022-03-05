 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
This Easy Trick Will Help Your Foundation Look Seriously Dewy

This Easy Trick Will Help Your Foundation Look Seriously Dewy

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
someone wearing makeup with dewy, bright skin

Image by HANNAH CRISWELL / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 5, 2022 — 12:27 PM

To elevate your base makeup, add a few drops of serum or face oil into the formula. The advice is nothing new—makeup artists have endorsed this tip for years—however, the type of product you drop into the mix matters: Liquid highlighter, for example, will offer more of an allover glow, while a rich face oil will add much-needed moisture and deter flaky makeup.

And to impart a fresh, dewy film over the skin and secure lightweight coverage, a humectant serum is your best bet—TikTok users are singing the praises of polyglutamic acid. 

A foundation hack to make your complexion seriously dewy. 

First, let’s discuss what this science-y sounding active is, exactly: Polyglutamic acid (PGA) is a humectant derived from fermented soybeans, meaning it draws in water to the surface of the skin (just like hyaluronic acid, the buzzy humectant we all know and love). In fact, "Polyglutamic acid is a powerful humectant that can hold four times more water than hyaluronic acid," says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. Hyaluronic acid holds up to 1,000 times its weight in water, for reference, so with a little mental math, that means PGA holds up to 4,000 (!) times its weight in water. Talk about a fabulous hydrator. 

“It’s a surface hydrator, so it smoothes and plumps your skin and works so well with foundation,” notes fashion and beauty influencer Maxie Elise in a recent TikTok video. By “surface hydrator” she means humectant—since these ingredients draw water into the top layer of the skin, they can instantly plump the skin with hydration. Think about how a dry sponge rises under water, board-certified dermatologist Ava Shamban, M.D., once told me. “Run it under water, and it is instantly plump, dense, and smooth. Even the color is brighter." And as Elise notes, PGA blends quite seamlessly with makeup formulas; in fact, it plays nice with a bunch of ingredients, even notoriously finicky vitamin C. 

Convinced yet? Here’s how to add PGA to your makeup routine: 

  1. Choose your PGA product. It’s a relatively new ingredient on the market, so there aren’t too many options out there—but there are a few! Elise uses The Inky List Polyglutamic Acid Hydrating Serum, but see here for some more of our favorites.
  2. “Take your favorite foundation, add one to two drops of the serum, and mix it all together,” Elise demonstrates in the video. A liquid or cream foundation will be easiest to blend here. 
  3. Apply your foundation as usual—with a beauty blender, a brush, or with your fingers. Continue with the rest of your dewy makeup routine.

Just a couple final caveats: Make sure to add a few drops of PGA to your foundation with each use, rather than dumping the whole serum into the bottle. While the humectant does work well with a bunch of ingredients, introducing the two together might mess with the foundation’s texture long-term. No need to play product formulator here; simply mix the two on your hand or on some sort of palette before applying. 

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
cellular beauty+

Of course, a seamless makeup application always starts with a hydrated base, so make sure to include humectants (like PGA) in your proper skin care routine as well.

Sure, adding a PGA serum to your foundation can elevate the makeup, but that foundation will sit even better on skin that's aptly moisturized beforehand. You could even dabble in a skin-care focused supplement that supports the skin's lipid layer and moisture levels internally—mbg's cellular beauty+ helped me personally cross the finish line into dewy skin territory.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Liquid foundations, meet polyglutamic acid. The super-hydrating humectant will thin out the foundation formula and help your makeup appear oh-so dewy; you might not even need a stamp of highlighter. 

cellular beauty+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
cellular beauty+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Add This To Your Shower For An Extra-Soothing, Spa-Like Rinse

Hannah Frye
Add This To Your Shower For An Extra-Soothing, Spa-Like Rinse
Beauty

A Dermatologist Says She Never Travels Without This Ultra-Hydrating Lip Balm

Hannah Frye
A Dermatologist Says She Never Travels Without This Ultra-Hydrating Lip Balm
Functional Food

A Neuroscientist Says Eating *This* Can Help With The Afternoon Slump

Hannah Frye
A Neuroscientist Says Eating *This* Can Help With The Afternoon Slump
Personal Growth

12 Signs You Grew Up With A Narcissistic Mother & How It May Affect You Today

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
12 Signs You Grew Up With A Narcissistic Mother & How It May Affect You Today
Integrative Health

Does Your Daily Coffee Help Or Hurt Gut Health? The Answer May Surprise You

Korin Miller
Does Your Daily Coffee Help Or Hurt Gut Health? The Answer May Surprise You
Integrative Health

Is Ascorbic Acid In Your Health & Beauty Routine? Here's Why It Should Be

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Is Ascorbic Acid In Your Health & Beauty Routine? Here's Why It Should Be
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

This Simple Yoga Pose Strengthens & Stretches Your Body, For Better Posture

Sarah Regan
This Simple Yoga Pose Strengthens & Stretches Your Body, For Better Posture
Integrative Health

5 Nutrients That Promote Optimal Heart Health (Some May Shock You)

Morgan Chamberlain
5 Nutrients That Promote Optimal Heart Health (Some May Shock You)
Integrative Health

Traveling May Not Be As Bad For Sleep As We Thought, According To New Research

Sarah Regan
Traveling May Not Be As Bad For Sleep As We Thought, According To New Research
Integrative Health

I'm A Health Coach & This Is The Sleep Supplement I Can't Stop Recommending

Federica Muggenburg, NHC, AADP
I'm A Health Coach & This Is The Sleep Supplement I Can't Stop Recommending
Integrative Health

5 Myths We’ve Busted On Omega-3s (Even We Were Surprised!)

Morgan Chamberlain
5 Myths We’ve Busted On Omega-3s (Even We Were Surprised!)
Spirituality

Could This Surprising Habit Be The Key To Boosting Your Mental Health?

Sarah Regan
Could This Surprising Habit Be The Key To Boosting Your Mental Health?
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/polyglutamic-acid-foundation-hack
cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
cellular beauty+

Your article and new folder have been saved!