The study, conducted by the University of Edinburgh, assessed more than 1,000 people of the same sex, health and activity levels, and education, born in 1936. They were tested at age 11 and again at age 70 for cognitive functioning.

Games included crosswords, bingo, cards, and chess, and participants were asked to rate their frequency of playing from one (every day) down to five (less than once a year or never).

Those who played board games more often throughout their lifetimes had sharper mental thinking compared to those who rarely played, or who began playing digital games later in life.

Researchers also tracked behavioral changes every three years from age 70 to 79. Those who increased their frequency of board game playing later in life also showed an increased speed in thinking and memory processing.