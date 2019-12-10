mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Integrative Health
|
Medically Reviewed

Plastic Straws Are Bad For The Planet — Here's Why They're Bad For Our Health, Too

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Medical review by Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Physician
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who completed her family medicine training at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia.

Photo by Audrey Shtecinjo

Last updated on December 10, 2019

Plastic straws are well-known for their massive environmental consequences, often finding their way into the oceans and various waterways. The issue has caused multiple cities (we're looking at you Malibu, Seattle, and Vancouver) and even the United Kingdom to ban single-use plastic straws entirely.

But an article published in the Washington Post shined a light on another negative impact of plastic straws: their direct impact on human health. According to the author Christy Brissette—an R.D. and nutrition writer—on top of the obvious negative environmental impact, there are a number of personal health reasons to avoid plastic straws as well.

What are they, exactly? For starters, drinking through a straw can cause more air to enter the digestive system, increasing the likelihood that you'll experience gas and bloating from whatever you're drinking. Also on the list is an increased risk for cavities (because straws tend to send sugary and acidic beverages to certain teeth) and even wrinkles—as the regular use of straws can lead to "pucker lines," or the same types of wrinkles that smokers get around their mouths.

According to Brissette, the chemicals plastic straws are made from should also be cause for some concern. It's suspected that one in particular, polypropylene, can leach into water and might affect estrogen levels in humans. According to Jolene Brighten, a naturopathic doctor and founder of Rubus health, it's a good idea to avoid eating and drinking out of plastic altogether: "It's a common misconception that BPA-free plastics mean less of an estrogenic affect. Plastics in general pose a major threat to health by leaching endocrine disruptors (chemicals that interfere with your hormones). I recommend avoiding plastics, especially those that come into contact with your food, as often as possible." So besides the fact that by the year 2050 the plastic in our oceans will outweigh the fish, this should serve as some added motivation to say no to plastic straws and replace them with more sustainable alternatives.

Read to join the United Kingdom and ditch single-use plastic straws? Here are 5 reusable straws for a plastic-free summer.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S. mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker has a B.S. in biology and earned her master’s degree in physiology with a concentration in complementary and alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She's the...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/plastic-straws-unhealthy-for-humans

Your article and new folder have been saved!