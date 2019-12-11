Mushrooms, Palm Leaves & Seaweed Could Be The Plastic Of The Future
This summer, sitting in the audience of a panel on sustainable food, I had spent upward of an hour learning about a full roster of meals that could feed the future—everything from 3D-printed chocolate to lettuce grown in shipping containers—when one woman asked the only question of the night that stumped the speakers: "All this is great—but will it all come packaged in single-use plastic?" The answer? Likely yes.
These days, making a more sustainable product can be easier than finding a more sustainable way to get it to people.
Plastic packaging never really goes away—and that's a problem.
Plastic has long been the strong, flexible material we turn to for most packaging needs—but it comes with plenty of downsides. The fact that it takes hundreds—if not thousands—of years to fully decompose in the environment is a major one.
Since the world started using plastic on a large scale around World War II, only 9% of it has been recycled. The other 91% is still floating in our oceans, where 9 million tons of plastic head every year to join the other 5 trillion plastic pieces already swimming around. Or it has settled on our beaches, where 9 out of 10 of the most-found types of litter are made of plastic. Or it has broken down into tiny microplastic particles, joined the water cycle, and permeated the air we breathe. When I spoke with Bethanie Carney Almroth, Ph.D., who researches the effect of microplastics on marine environments, she broke the news that there is literally no clean environment left on the whole planet, thanks to our plastic addiction.
Up-and-coming packaging solutions made from mushrooms, leaves, and seaweed.
As our understanding of plastic's environmental legacy deepens, the packaging industry is racing to find alternatives. One in particular has caught our collective eye at mbg, so much that we used it to enclose our new nr+ supplement, released as a limited-edition run last month, to be launched in broader distribution in January 2020. NY-based biotech company Ecovative has made a leading lady out of mycelium: a network of natural filaments that form the building blocks of a mushroom.
The mycelium acts as a natural cement of sorts, slipping in between particles to form one solid material. Ecovative combines their bacterium with agricultural waste from the hemp industry and then watches as it becomes a styrofoam-like substance over the course of a few days. That means that small-batch packages are literally grown to order and technically edible. (Though we don't recommend putting 'em on your dinner plate, we do hear they're gluten-free.)
nr+
Cellular beauty has arrived with this revolutionary formula.*
"We're looking at all the technology that is possible with this magical product from nature," Lacey Davidson, a brand manager at Ecovative, tells mbg. "Simply by letting mycelium do what it would naturally, packaging of various geometries can be produced." The packaging is 100% home compostable within 30 to 45 days, meaning you can literally just add it to your backyard compost pile. If you don't have one of those, toss it in the trash (not the recycling bin) and it will break down in landfill quickly too, according to Davidson.
mbg is joining other sustainably minded companies like Keap Candles and Dell to ship the material all over the world, knowing it will return to the earth one day soon.
While we're super excited by Ecovative's innovation, we know the packaging problem won't be solved by one company alone. Here are a few more players in the space to keep an eye on:
Evoware: Seaweed
Then-23-year-old Indonesia native David Christian won the 2017 Circular Design Challenge for his edible, seaweed-based food packaging.
Why seaweed? It's quick to grow and can be cultivated all over the world. "Unlike plastic, seaweed is a renewable source," explains Sizigia Pikhansa, a marketing and communications manager for Christian's company, Evoware. "[It] produces O2, and since seaweed grows in the ocean, we don't need land, biocides, fresh water, or artificial fertilizers."
Plus, it's flexible enough to take on many forms—and nutritious to boot. If you don't want to have your packaging and eat it too, Evoware's material should also break down in backyard compost within 30 days.
Ello Jello—a single-use, edible cup that comes in four flavors—is the first consumer-facing product by Evoware. The company is now busy working on a range of other plastic alternatives for the food, beauty, and medical industries.
Arekapak: Palm Leaf
Arekapak's food packaging containers are made from palm leaves, an underused byproduct of the palm oil industry. "There are billions of leaves available every year, which are often burned by the farmers as agro-waste," co-founder Alexandra Matthies tells me.
Matthies has found a relatively low-energy way to convert the leaves into airtight, water-resistant containers that she envisions being used across the catering and grocery sectors as an alternative to plastic shells that hold fruits and veggies. Her first pilot customer, Refueat, is a Syrian street food catering business in Berlin.
The palm leaf packaging is durable, reusable, oven- and microwave-proof, and completely backyard compostable within 90 days. The company is still toying with the containers' design to make it suitable for products with a longer shelf life. While Matthies acknowledges that "one material alone can't satisfy all" of our packaging needs, she hopes that hers can make a dent in them.
The problem with most bioplastics—and how these are different
The beauty in these plant-based packaging solutions is that they can all decompose in 90 days or less in a typical backyard compost pile. That's pretty newsworthy considering that most bioplastics (an umbrella term used to describe plastic made from organic materials) need to be sent to industrial compost facilities to be broken down.
Many bioplastics you'll find on the market these days are made from raw materials like corn and sugar cane, which require a fair amount of land and water to grow. The greenhouse emissions of these monocrops are higher on average than those from something like seaweed, which can actually sequester more carbon than all other marine plants combined when grown correctly.
Once this corn and sugar cane is grown, it's broken down and processed into long polymer chains. The resulting material is really strong and solid—which is good news if you're using it to hold your iced coffee, but bad news if you're trying to get rid of it. There's concern that these plastic alternatives will mess with soil health when they biodegrade...and that's if they biodegrade at all.
Since there's no international standard for how quickly materials need to break down in order to be considered "biodegradable," packaging that takes hundreds of years to disappear could still technically qualify. Most bioplastics are too strong to break down in your backyard compost heap and needs to be sent to the high heat and humidity of an industrial compost facility. If you don't have access to one of those, you're better off throwing the packaging in the trash since tossing it in the blue bin could strain an already overworked recycled system.
For now, functional and 100% compostable plastic alternatives made from low-maintenance crops have yet to hit the marketplace in a big way. But there's a chance that small-scale packaging innovation can scale quickly up in the coming years. We're (literally) betting on it.