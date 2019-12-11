The beauty in these plant-based packaging solutions is that they can all decompose in 90 days or less in a typical backyard compost pile. That's pretty newsworthy considering that most bioplastics (an umbrella term used to describe plastic made from organic materials) need to be sent to industrial compost facilities to be broken down.

Many bioplastics you'll find on the market these days are made from raw materials like corn and sugar cane, which require a fair amount of land and water to grow. The greenhouse emissions of these monocrops are higher on average than those from something like seaweed, which can actually sequester more carbon than all other marine plants combined when grown correctly.

Once this corn and sugar cane is grown, it's broken down and processed into long polymer chains. The resulting material is really strong and solid—which is good news if you're using it to hold your iced coffee, but bad news if you're trying to get rid of it. There's concern that these plastic alternatives will mess with soil health when they biodegrade...and that's if they biodegrade at all.

Since there's no international standard for how quickly materials need to break down in order to be considered "biodegradable," packaging that takes hundreds of years to disappear could still technically qualify. Most bioplastics are too strong to break down in your backyard compost heap and needs to be sent to the high heat and humidity of an industrial compost facility. If you don't have access to one of those, you're better off throwing the packaging in the trash since tossing it in the blue bin could strain an already overworked recycled system.

For now, functional and 100% compostable plastic alternatives made from low-maintenance crops have yet to hit the marketplace in a big way. But there's a chance that small-scale packaging innovation can scale quickly up in the coming years. We're (literally) betting on it.