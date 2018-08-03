4 Unexpected Things That Happened When I Gave Up Plastic For A Month

It should be a surprise to no one that we are drowning in plastic. With 18 billion pounds of plastic waste flowing into waterways each year, the World Economic Forum has estimated that, come 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in our oceans.

Thankfully, there has been a slow-but-steady growing awareness of the environmental impacts of single-use plastics. This year, the United Nations World Environment Day was dedicated to urging people to beat plastic pollution, and legislatures around the world—from Seattle to the United Kingdom—are starting to ban plastic straws. And just last month, over 2 million people from 150 countries pledged to ditch single-use plastics as part of what's known as Plastic-Free July.

What began as a grass-roots event in Western Australia in 2011, Plastic-Free July has become a global movement of people who "choose to refuse single-use plastics" for one month each year. In this case, the umbrella term "single-use plastic" extends further than plastic straws, bottles, bags, and coffee cups. It refers to any instance when you are using a product with plastic packaging that will be thrown away immediately once opened or used.

I felt inspired to sign up for Plastic-Free July in 2017 after spending five months working with a marine conservation organization in Mozambique. On the tropical shorelines of Southern Africa, I was confronted with thousands of pieces of plastic washing in on the tide each day. Some days, I would emerge from the ocean with microplastic pieces stuck to my body or inside my bathing suit top. Seeing the alarming amount of plastics in our oceans firsthand made me determined to make more small eco-friendly changes in my life. And I was surprised to find some other benefits of plastic-free living I would have never guessed: