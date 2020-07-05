mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty

Plastic-Free July: How Beauty Fans Can Participate + Expert Sustainability Tips

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
Assorted eco friendly supplies for daily skincare routine placed on shelf and cupboard near mirror in modern bathroom

Image by Martí Sans / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 5, 2020 — 14:10 PM

Here's a new challenge to try this summer: Plastic-Free July. It's a campaign and nonprofit that started back in 2011, and has grown into a global movement since. And, beauty fans, we have a few unique ways we can participate, which I've outlined below. 

And, listen, Plastic-Free July doesn't mean you get to go back to your old habits once August hits. The idea is that you can use this month to challenge yourself, better your habits, learn how your existing beauty routine may need improvements, and do better going forward. 

Here, a (non-exhaustive) list to get you started. 

Advocate and voice your concerns to your favorite brands.  

When it comes to cleaning up the beauty industry, much of the responsibility needs to fall on the brands and companies themselves. That's where we'll see the biggest changes, after all. And you can absolutely use your voice as a consumer to encourage and advocate for better practices. Brands are more available to us than ever before: Reach out to them on social media, write emails, connect with their leaders and founders (often micro-celebrities and influencers in their own right), and voice your concerns over packaging and practices. 

If brands know you care, they'll learn to care too. 

Advertisement

Shop smart.

But your voice isn't the only tool you have: You have your dollar. And that is a powerful thing. Shop brands who follow your ethos. In fact, a few brands (here) are already participating in Plastic-Free July or are just generally good at being plastic-free year-round. Consider the below for your next beauty find:

Of course, it can be a lot of time and work to scour the internet, diving into the sustainability practices of each and every company you buy. Don't worry, a few retailers have made the shopping experience easier for you and feature products with a green lens or have issued guidelines for sustainable practices going forward: 

  • Credo: Earlier this year Credo announced their new sustainability and packaging guidelines.  
  • BLK + GRN: A marketplace for Black-run beauty brands and Black creatives—all with an eco-friendly, natural bent. 
  • Kindred Black: They sell a plethora of lifestyle goods, but their "Slow Beauty" section is simply not to be missed. 
Advertisement

Repurpose.

Many beauty brands take the time and care to craft their bottles—some resembling near works of art. So don't toss your favorites: Turn them into jewelry holders, a place to store change, flower vases, or even a spot to grow your own herb garden. 

It's easy: In fact, environmentalist and activist Anita Vandyke has instructions to reuse and sterilize beauty jars in her new book A Zero-Waste Life in Thirty Days. She writes: 

  1. Choose the best-quality containers. Ones made of glass areideal or thick, durable plastic that can be reused (better than it being downcycled or going to a landfill).
  2. Remove the labels. 
  3. Wash the containers with hot, soapy water.
  4. Place in a pot of boiling water for 10 minutes to sterilize them.
  5. Remove and allow to dry before filling them with your own DIY beauty products.

Then, take inspiration from beauty podcast Fat Mascara's recent Instagram post:

Advertisement

Reuse and refill.

Several brands allow for refills, be it in-store or by ordering a larger refill bag. In-store, of course, is extremely location-specific, but do a little research to see what your options are: They might surprise you! And as for online refills (perhaps the safer choice given the current situation), here are a few of our favorites:

  • Bathing Culture: glass jars and refillable soaps. 
  • Oui shaving: sustainable safety razors so you don't use onetime-use plastic options. 
  • By Humankind: refillable deodorant. 
  • Kjaer Weis: clean makeup with luxe packaging and refillable pods.
  • Masami: refillable (and very chic) shampoo and conditioner.

Get crafty.

We love a DIY moment here at mindbodygreen. So if you're in the mood for a night in and a hair or face mask, don't rush out to buy one: Make one! If you need inspo, we have plenty of DIY beauty routines to give a go. A few of my favorites, here:

Advertisement

Follow and learn.

To continue your sustainability-focused growth, might we suggest giving the green influencers below a follow? They'll help keep your feed brimming with information and inspiration to better your habits long term:

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Social Good

Meet The Founder Helping Black Communities Heal Using Breathwork

Emma Loewe
Meet The Founder Helping Black Communities Heal Using Breathwork
Beauty

This Multipurpose Makeup Hack Replicates Light & Dewy Highlighter

Jamie Schneider
This Multipurpose Makeup Hack Replicates Light & Dewy Highlighter
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Recipes

An Easy No-Bake Key Lime Pie With A Secret Healthy Ingredient

Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
An Easy No-Bake Key Lime Pie With A Secret Healthy Ingredient
Social Good

19 Black-Owned Coffee Brands & Roasters You Can Order From Online

Eliza Sullivan
19 Black-Owned Coffee Brands & Roasters You Can Order From Online
Mental Health

Stressed Out? mbg Made A Supplement To Help Stabilize Your Mood

Emma Loewe
Stressed Out? mbg Made A Supplement To Help Stabilize Your Mood
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Mercury Retro Ends This Week — But Another Retrograde Starts

The AstroTwins
Mercury Retro Ends This Week — But Another Retrograde Starts
Food Trends

Heard Of Banana Flour? The Latest Substitute Has Gut Health Perks Galore

Andrea Jordan
Heard Of Banana Flour? The Latest Substitute Has Gut Health Perks Galore
Recipes

A Pair Of Herby Homemade Salad Dressings To Make All Summer Long

Eliza Sullivan
A Pair Of Herby Homemade Salad Dressings To Make All Summer Long
Recipes

Try This Low-Sugar Chocolate Collagen Frappe (It's Good For Skin, Too)

Lauren Koffler, M.S., R.D., CDN
Try This Low-Sugar Chocolate Collagen Frappe (It's Good For Skin, Too)
Recipes

Upgrade Your Fruit Salad With This Grilled Watermelon & Pineapple Recipe

Ed Harris
Upgrade Your Fruit Salad With This Grilled Watermelon & Pineapple Recipe
Recipes

These 3 Cooling Ayurvedic Drinks Also Support Healthy Digestion

Ananta Ripa Ajmera
These 3 Cooling Ayurvedic Drinks Also Support Healthy Digestion
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/plastic-free-july-how-beauty-fans-can-participate-expert-tips

Your article and new folder have been saved!