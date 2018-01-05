This Minimalist Parisian Home Is A Plant Lover's Dream

The oldest is a wooden chair my grandfather had custom made for him just after WWII by a local timber for 5 Dutch guilders ($2.80). Quite a sum at the time! When I was young, my grandfather always sat in this chair in the kitchen, cutting apples for his grandchildren.

The newest item is probably the wood veneer table lamp from LZF Lamps. It's handmade in Chiva, Spain, and gives the warmest glow to our cinema room.