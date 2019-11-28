The team at Dartmouth has been working for years to establish more knowledge about the process of iron transport and storage in plants. Iron is essential to the growth of the plants, but it’s a fine line: too much can quickly become toxic for the plants, resulting in overregulation of nutrient absorption and therefore lower iron levels in plants.

In this particular study, researchers discovered a gene they termed URI. This protein controls the plant's roots' iron uptake through managing a chain reaction through the plant. URI is always present in the plant’s structure, but switches on and off depending on the detection of iron levels.

“We have discovered a key regulator in one of the world’s most important nutrient pathways,” said Mary Lou Guerinot, Ph.D., a professor of biological sciences at Dartmouth and the senior researcher on the project.

But it was more than just discovering what the gene was: they also found out the intricate details of how it works, which is essential to applying the knowledge to projects going forward. “Not only did we find URI, we found the regions of DNA where the URI protein binds to allow the iron-uptake pathway to be expressed,” said Suna Kim, a research scientist at Dartmouth who worked on the project.