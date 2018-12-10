Plant-based Food, Connection & Gratitude Rituals From mbg's Revitalize Supper Series

Last Thursday we gathered at the DUMBO Loft in Brooklyn with some of the most innovative thinkers and brands in the wellness space for our fourth #mbgrevitalize Supper Series. An extension of our annual revitalize conference, these forward-thinking dinners pick up where we left off in the Arizona desert and explore some of the biggest topics in the health world today.

Spirits were high as the holiday tree outside sparkled in the night. It was no surprise that the event's theme was gratitude. We circled with friends, old and new, to pause, reflect, and discuss the importance of the healing emotion in our lives.