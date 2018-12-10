Plant-based Food, Connection & Gratitude Rituals From mbg's Revitalize Supper Series
Last Thursday we gathered at the DUMBO Loft in Brooklyn with some of the most innovative thinkers and brands in the wellness space for our fourth #mbgrevitalize Supper Series. An extension of our annual revitalize conference, these forward-thinking dinners pick up where we left off in the Arizona desert and explore some of the biggest topics in the health world today.
Spirits were high as the holiday tree outside sparkled in the night. It was no surprise that the event's theme was gratitude. We circled with friends, old and new, to pause, reflect, and discuss the importance of the healing emotion in our lives.
Science has confirmed that maintaining a gratitude practice—AKA actively seeking opportunities to express appreciation every day—can make us happier people right away and help prevent disease in the long term. In Thursday’s round-table discussions, guests were encouraged to flex their glass-half-full muscles by answering questions such as "What is something you appreciate today that you never expected to be grateful for?" For a simple question, it elicited some rich and varied responses, as the conversations veered into guests’ current challenges and past hurdles. It became clear that gratitude not only has the ability to bring us closer to ourselves, but to others as well.
During the presentation portion of the evening, CEO and Founder of mbg, Jason Wachob sat down with holistic psychologist, mbg collective member, and class instructor, Ellen Vora M.D. to discuss the physical power of gratitude. They talked about how it can reduce stress, increase happiness, and even improve our relationships. When asked about how to tap into this incredible "gratitude effect", Vora explained that gratitude is something that can be learned—it just takes practice.
Both parents, Wachob and Vora then touched on how to speak to your kids about gratitude. Wachob pointed out that sometimes adults overlook the small opportunities to be grateful for the everyday things, while kids can remind us to do so. Vora highlighted the importance of pausing and being thankful for those special little moments as a parent.
From there, we put gratitude into action with another mbg collective member, Deborah Hanekamp AKA Mama Medicine. With eyes closed and hands on bellies, we were guided in a ritual that helped us cultivate a special appreciation for ourselves, our community, and our planet in true You.We.All fashion.
All the while, guests mindfully sipped on grounding food and drink, including Chamomile Collins cocktails made with fresh herbs and The Botanist gin, blended-to-order, Avocado "Daiquiri" Mocktails made in the Vitamix, Dry Farm natural wines, Siete chips and queso, and seasonal, family-style veggies like roasted caulilini spears with red chermoula. We sent guests into the chilly NYC night armed with cozy collagen-chamomile tea from Tonic Products.
From nourishing food to collaborative discussions and transformative experiences, there was a lot to be thankful for that evening. We walked away grateful for the year that’s coming to a close, and ready for all that 2019 has in store.
