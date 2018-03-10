I Tried Adding Placenta To My Skin Care Routine. Here's What Happened

During my trip to Tokyo last spring, I noticed the word "placenta" everywhere: affixed to 1-ounce shot tonic bottles in mini-marts, to high-end department store lotions and creams, and pervasive throughout the supplement section in drugstores. The ingredient would surely be shocking to some, but as a beauty blogger who’s tried a lot in the name of vanity and a wellness junkie from Los Angeles, where eating one's own placenta is a topic many pregnant mothers casually discuss over adaptogen lattes and vegan eats (and something I plan on doing after my baby arrives in May), I found the notion of placenta as a beauty ingredient more intriguing than offensive.

"Placenta is really big here right now; it’s the anti-aging ingredient of the moment," Alisa Kerr, Australian expat living in Tokyo and founder of the blog Tokyo Beauty Book, explained to me. We met up to discuss her favorite beauty shopping spots in Tokyo, but the conversation kept turning back to placenta. "Collagen was big years ago, and collagen drinks have been around for a while, but placenta drinks are what’s new. You can buy the drinks at drugstores in little glass bottles, and people drink them every day. And there are more and more skin care brands coming out with placenta as an ingredient in them."