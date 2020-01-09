Active In Your Free Time? A Healthy Diet Will Follow, Study Finds

The information can hopefully motivate people to begin their health journeys by starting small with the understanding that healthy habits will follow. Being restrictive in your eating and spending more than you can afford on exercise classes is not the only way to promote a healthy lifestyle.

If you swap TV time for a brisk walk or go for a swim with friends rather than to happy hour, the inclination to eat healthfully will likely follow.

It is "important to acknowledge that these two health behaviors may facilitate each other," says Irinja Lounassalo, a doctoral student at the University of Jyväskylä. "This could be a way to promote more holistic well-being."