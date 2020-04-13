We've all been through that, in varying shades. The panic-buying of toilet paper. The fears of ourselves or our loved ones getting COVID-19 and dying alone, wondering if there are enough ventilators. The sleepless nights, the migraines from over-worrying, the relentless scramble to buy desks because everyone is now sharing the same space 24/7.

What's more, if you have mouths to feed, elderly parents, mortgages to pay lest you lose the house, living hand-to-mouth, businesses and workers to take care of. The list goes on.

Often what we do in this stage can be seen through the lens of impulsivity, driven by a primitive urge to survive. We are preparing for the apocalypse—extrapolating to 50% worse of the worst-case scenario. During this time, rationality barely matters. The primitive part of your brain—the limbic system—kicks in. It remembers and amplifies the negative.

So we hoard eggs and vegetables that will eventually expire. That, and worrying, helps give us that temporary sense of control.

What's not helpful is to shame each other for being worried. We need to have a compassionate understanding of the anxiety-related behavior that has driven our species to survive and take over the surface of planet Earth. Without this, we only feel blame and shame for our behaviors. Or we alienate each other.