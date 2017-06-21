The Most Important Reason To Eat Organic Has Nothing To Do With Your Health

During my trip to Punjab that year, I had conversations with members of my own family about the history of pesticide use within our old farms. That was when I became aware of how my ancestors had fallen victim to the harsh side effects of pesticide application. It altered not only our bodies and our crops but our entire landscape. Once neighboring farms had given into demands of mass crops, the pesticides affected our sugar cane, and the mango trees stopped growing fruit. The crops grown for feed for our livestock was making them ill. Our land eventually became barren and my ancestors were forced to purchase farming land elsewhere for crops that were safe to consume. It was the contamination of our land that turned the next generation away from the family business.

I returned to the United States after my Punjab homecoming, settling down near Chicago. With the thoughts of pesticide use still heavy on my mind, I knew I had to start an organic garden of my own. Tending to this garden would ensure that my food was healthy, but beyond that it was a way of maintaining a connection to the once-organic farms of my family’s past. In the process I would pay homage to the farmers who fought to survive on the harsh cusp of providing for others while providing for themselves.

My farm has taught me about the symbiotic relationships within nature and shown me the vulnerability of our food supply. Maintaining it has not been easy. I have struggled to keep out contamination from neighbors who choose to chemically treat their lawns, and all kinds of diseases, critters, bugs, and weather patterns have hindered my efforts.

Yet I find it bittersweet when any kind of hardship strikes within my 400-foot space. This small patch of land represents my effort to connect and understand those who came before me. It represents my gratitude for my ancestors who farmed to survive so I wouldn't have to. It has become my prayer ground to them, to Mother Earth, and ultimately to all the farmers with burnt skin.

If you want to be part of the solution, check out the Pesticide Action Network, take on Beyond Pesticide's Actions of The Week, and avoid the produce on the Environmental Working Group's Dirty Dozen list.