mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

Unsatisfied With Your Sex Life? Perimenopause Could Be To Blame

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.

Image by Lauren Edmonds / Stocksy

November 15, 2019 — 18:56 PM

The process of aging can usher in new adventures, growing families, and, unfortunately, low libido.

There's a commonly believed idea that the older we get, the less desire we have for sex. What's less understood is why. Sex scientists have hotly debated the psychology behind low libido, but new research reveals a more physical explanation for decreased sexual satisfaction in women over 40.

A new study published in Menopause, the journal of the North American Menopause Society (NAMS), revealed that 30% of women between 40 and 55 years old were less sexually satisfied during the perimenopause years. 

Perimenopause is the period of time right before menopause when the ovaries begin producing less estrogen. Hormonal shifts during this transition can cause the vaginal walls to become thin, dry, or inflamed—otherwise known as vaginal atrophy.

Aside from the general discomfort, these symptoms also lead to sexual dysfunction. The primary symptom to blame? Vaginal dryness. 

Stephanie Faubion, M.D., MBA, the medical director of NAMS, says identifying this treatable issue "may allow women to maintain their sexual function during the menopause transition." 

Until now, researchers have focused on women between the ages of 50 and 75 years old, linking sexual decline to menopause and postmenopause. This is the first study to recognize perimenopause as a catalyst for sexual decline.

This information can help women understand why they might be experiencing low libido and vaginal dryness before menopause. Being aware can prevent physical and emotional disconnection between partners and keep women from missing out on the benefits of sex. 

As important as it is to keep the passion alive, this study proved that the physical effects of aging can sometimes interfere. If you're experiencing vaginal dryness, here are a few approaches that might help. 

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
$99.99

How To Balance Your Hormones

With Dr. Sara Gottfried
How To Balance Your Hormones
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/perimenopause-signals-beginning-of-sexual-dysfunction

Your article and new folder have been saved!