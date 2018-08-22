mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

THIS Major Move Signals Seltzer Is Here To Stay

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
THIS Major Move Signals Seltzer Is Here To Stay

Photo by Martí Sans

August 22, 2018 — 15:30 PM

In a major move, PepsiCo has announced the purchase of SodaStream, the DIY-seltzer machines that have become a staple in any eco-conscious foodie's home (think of all the cans and plastic bottles saved!). The move is part of a new strategy, led by Indra Nooyi, the outgoing chairman and CEO of PepsiCo (Nooyi has announced plans to retire in October), to move the company toward more healthy options (including acquiring brands like KeVita kombucha and Sabra hummus and partnering with mbg on the Next Great Nutritionist competition). "[SodaStream is an] extraordinary company that is offering consumers the ability to make great-tasting beverages while reducing the amount of waste generated," Nooyi said in a statement. "That focus is well-aligned with Performance With Purpose, our philosophy of making more nutritious products while limiting our environmental footprint. Together, we can advance our shared vision of a healthier, more sustainable planet."

It is, of course, a prudent business move as well, as consumers clamor for healthier, more eco-friendly options. Sales of seltzer have spiked 42 percent in the past five years (driven, in part, by the feverish popularity of canned, flavored seltzer LaCroix), and Coca-Cola acquired hipster-favorite sparkling water company TopoChico for $220 million in October of 2017. TopoChico and LaCroix, of course, differ from SodaStream in that the latter gives consumers a single refillable bottle and the option to make their own endless flavor combinations.

The move perhaps signals a return to soda's roots, according to the New York Times, which notes that from when soda entered the market in the 1700s until the mid-19th century, it was thought of as more of a medicine than anything else. It was served in soda fountains, or pharmacies, and, as with the SodaStream, the different medicinal syrups were mixed into the sparkling water to order. Such was the case for Pepsi as well, until the invention of vending machines created the soda-as-convenience item that is so pervasive today.

If you want to make your sparkling water into your own health-promoting drink, the easiest way is to add a dash of flavored bitters, which instantly transforms the flavor and can help reduce bloat and aid in digestion, which we've written about previously on mindbodygreen.

The ultimate take-away? When consumers support brands that adhere to their ideals—low waste, eco-conscious, health-forward—big companies listen, and incremental changes become sweeping ones. "PepsiCo is finding new ways to reach consumers beyond the bottle," noted Ramon Laguarta, the CEO-elect and president of PepsiCo, and we're all about that.

Want to make your own flavored sparkling water that's super good for your health? Here's how.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal

Sarah Regan
ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/pepsi-buys-sodastream-for-3-2-billion

Your article and new folder have been saved!