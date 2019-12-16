People View Single Life Just As Positively As Married Life, Study Finds

A team of researchers led by Amanda Gesselman, Ph.D., a social psychologist and research director at the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University, looked at data on 6,576 people who were asked to compare different aspects of single people's and married people's emotional and social lives. The researchers found people tended to believe single folks have more friends, more interesting social lives, more sex, more desire to stay fit, and more career-mindedness than married folks.

"Across our analyses, single life was perceived to positively exceed married life in terms of friendships and social life, sexual behavior, working hard to stay in shape, and career-mindedness," Gesselman and her co-authors wrote in the paper on their findings. "Although marriage is often seen as the optimal arrangement, our findings did not show more positive perceptions of married life across all domains."

That said, people did associate marriage with more positive "emotional experiences and frame of mind." Participants said they believed married people tend to exceed single people in terms of feeling content, confident, and secure.

Interestingly, people who've been married (whether formerly or currently) tended to view the differences between married and single life more starkly. Compared to people who'd never been married, people who were currently or formerly married tended to perceive singlehood as involving more sex and socializing to an even greater extent. Similarly, people who'd never been likely were particularly convinced that marriage comes with a lot more feelings of contentment, compared to people who've experienced marriage. The researchers referred to this as a "'knowing from experience' effect."