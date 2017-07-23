If you haven't at least tried to take a goat yoga class yet, you're missing out in a big way. The farm animal phenomenon has taken off in every corner of the country, from small farms in New Hampshire to the stunning mountains of Oregon. Inspired by the success of goats on the yoga mat, an SPCA in York Country, Pennsylvania, has started hosting regular kitten yoga sessions in hopes that by the time you're done flowing next to your furry friends, you might be inspired to adopt one of them.

But you don't have to live near a goat farm or a kitten yoga-hosting SPCA to get the benefits of doing yoga with animals. These adorable pictures prove that all you have to do is roll out your yoga mat, plop down your pet, and start moving.