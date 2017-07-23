mindbodygreen

These Photos Of People Doing Yoga With Goats & Puppies Will Make You Ridiculously Happy

Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.
Photo by @kathrynbudig

July 23, 2017

If you haven't at least tried to take a goat yoga class yet, you're missing out in a big way. The farm animal phenomenon has taken off in every corner of the country, from small farms in New Hampshire to the stunning mountains of Oregon. Inspired by the success of goats on the yoga mat, an SPCA in York Country, Pennsylvania, has started hosting regular kitten yoga sessions in hopes that by the time you're done flowing next to your furry friends, you might be inspired to adopt one of them.

But you don't have to live near a goat farm or a kitten yoga-hosting SPCA to get the benefits of doing yoga with animals. These adorable pictures prove that all you have to do is roll out your yoga mat, plop down your pet, and start moving.

So peaceful practice 😜 • #yoga #yogaeveryday #yogainspiration #dogyoga

A post shared by Yoga • Australia (@soluckysogreen) on

Float on. #balasana #ocean #pennythegoat #float #supyoga #yogaeverydamnday

A post shared by Rachel Brathen (@yoga_girl) on

Goat on my level #goatyoga

A post shared by Hana DiTullio (@hlditullio) on

#sunset #goatyoga #NewportRI

A post shared by Lisa (@lisa790) on

#catyoga 🙃

A post shared by Seda Beyaz (@se.beyaz) on

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Latest Articles

