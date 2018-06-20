mindbodygreen

The World's Leading Environmentalist Shares How Global Warming Is Making Us Sick — And Exactly What We Can Do About It

June 20, 2018

We just wrapped revitalize 2018! Our fifth annual revitalize gathered together the world’s most knowledgeable experts and influential thought leaders for discussions on the biggest issues facing the world today—and how wellness is part of the solution. We brought you highlights all weekend long on mbg’s homepage and at #mbgrevitalize on Instagram and Twitter! Now you can dive into all the videos from the biggest event in wellness!

Paul Hawken is a leading environmentalist, the author of the most comprehensive plan ever proposed to reverse global warming, and a member of the mbg Collective. The winner of last year's lifetime achievement award, he took to the stage again at revitalize this year to talk with mbg CEO and founder Jason Wachob about regenerative agriculture (one of this year's food trends) and the changes we can make to not only heal our own bodies but the planet as well (and how interconnected the two are!). He talked about the difference between climate change and global warming, obesity, the biggest killer of biodiversity globally, and the connection between global warming and cancer. Catch a sneak peek of his profound wisdom, then watch the full talk here!

