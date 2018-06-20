The World's Leading Environmentalist Shares How Global Warming Is Making Us Sick — And Exactly What We Can Do About It

Paul Hawken is a leading environmentalist, the author of the most comprehensive plan ever proposed to reverse global warming, and a member of the mbg Collective. The winner of last year's lifetime achievement award, he took to the stage again at revitalize this year to talk with mbg CEO and founder Jason Wachob about regenerative agriculture (one of this year's food trends) and the changes we can make to not only heal our own bodies but the planet as well (and how interconnected the two are!). He talked about the difference between climate change and global warming, obesity, the biggest killer of biodiversity globally, and the connection between global warming and cancer. Catch a sneak peek of his profound wisdom, then watch the full talk here!