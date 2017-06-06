mbg Is Doubling Down On Climate Change. Are You In?

Our founder and CEO Jason Wachob built this company on the philosophy that we are all interconnected and that our personal health can only be as vibrant as our planet’s. As he says, "Mental, physical, environmental: It’s all one; hence mindbodygreen is one word, not three." And that’s why the United States' exit from the Paris Climate Agreement has shaken us to our core.

The careful triangle of mental, physical, and environmental well-being is being threatened, and it’s up to us to do something about it. Starting this week, we’ll be ramping up our sustainability coverage even more, giving you the tools and resources needed to make a change.

We’ll be breaking down some of today’s most threatening environmental issues and outlining what you can do to help. We’ll introduce you to companies that are doing great things, profile luminaries in the sustainable movement, and share the small changes we’re personally making every day right here in the mbg office. And since gratitude is what we’re all about, there will be heartfelt celebrations of parks, nature conservancies, and outdoor adventures that remind us all of the precious resources we're fighting for every day.