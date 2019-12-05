mindbodygreen

Pantone's Color Of The Year Wants Us To Calm Down & Think Deeply

Eliza Sullivan
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.
Calming Waters

Image by Imleedh Ali / Unsplash

December 5, 2019 — 23:34 PM

Pantone has just released their Color of the Year for 2020, and it’s one with well-being and interconnection at its core.

On their website Pantone announced “Classic Blue,” (19-4052), as their annual pick. In the description, they laud the benefits of blues, and they’re ones we can definitely get behind.

The description of the selection focuses on two aspects of the color: its emotional influence and classic tone. “Instilling calm, confidence, and connection, this enduring blue hue highlights our desire for a dependable and stable foundation on which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era,” says the website, referring also to the start of a new decade with the turn of 2020.

Leatrice Eiseman, the Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, said of the selection “We are living in a time that requires faith and trust [...] Classic Blue provides an anchoring foundation.”

Pantone’s picks have a history of emphasizing the influential nature of the colors selected, and the ways they can relate back to the year for which they’re picked. 2019’s coral shade was “animating and life-affirming” while the green of 2017 was “refreshing and revitalizing.”

In a break from the last few years, this year’s color seems a call for stability instead of action. As to their reasoning for picking the classic shade, and not a different and maybe even more soothing shade (like navy) for this year, they wrote: “As technology continues to race ahead of the human ability to process it all, it is easy to understand why we gravitate to colors that are honest and offer the promise of protection.”

Eisman added that the color “encourages us to look beyond the obvious to expand our thinking; challenging us to think more deeply, increase our perspective and open the flow of communication.”

In feng shui, blues traditionally represent calmness, peace, and communication and it seems like Pantone was in tune with these classical meanings when picking the color this year. The power of colors can be harness to great effect in our environment, and feng shui provides a guide by which to incorporate them into your home.

