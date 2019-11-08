The Latest

7 Ways to Be More Present in 2020 — Even If You Have No Clue How to Meditate

7 Healthy Habits to Pick Up for a More Mindful 2020

#partner
Ashley Mateo
November 8 2019
Routines
Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This November

Jenny Slate is thinking about death, and a funny romp about chronic illness (yes, really).

#Well Read
Liz Moody
November 7 2019
5 Mindsets That Might Be Holding You Back & How To Move On

We tell ourselves lies that keep us stuck.

#anxiety #affirmations
Shannon Kaiser
November 7 2019
This Zero-Waste Wine Bar Could Be The Future Of Conscious Dining

How Rhodora hopes to catalyze change in the restaurant industry.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
November 7 2019
How A Best-Selling Cookbook Author Designs Her Workspace For Creativity & Joy

Take a peek around Erin Gleeson's workspace: a secluded cabin in the woods.

#holistic home tour #Work In Progress
Emma Loewe
November 7 2019
Do Indoor Plants Actually Improve Air Quality? Scientists Weigh In

Plant enthusiasts, proceed with caution.

#news #plants
Jamie Schneider
November 7 2019
Should A 'Sleep Class' Be Part Of Every High School Curriculum?

New study, published in the Journal of Sleep Research, shows that a sleep class for teenagers leads to better sleep outcomes after one year.

#news #sleep
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 7 2019
Childhood Trauma Can Damage Our Health As Adults, New Report Finds

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows that childhood trauma damages our health as adults.

#news #empowerment
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 6 2019
Healthy Weight

Here's Why Only Children Are More Likely To Be Obese, New Study Finds

Could having a sibling reduce your risk of obesity?

#news
Jamie Schneider
November 6 2019
The One Habit Every Couple Needs For Their Relationship To Last

A marriage therapist explains the one habit that sets apart couples who last.

#marriage #dating
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
November 6 2019
