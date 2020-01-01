The Latest

Sex

4 Safe & Creative Ways To Explore Sex During The Coronavirus Outbreak

A therapist explains how to use this time to reignite your sex life.

#COVID-19 #dating #libido
Alicia Muñoz, LPC
March 24
Nature
Home

Your COVID Kitchen: 5 Tips For Reorganizing Your Fridge & Pantry

Our kitchens will be working overtime while we're working from home.

#COVID-19 #Spring Cleaning
Eliza Sullivan
March 24
Beauty

How To Take Gel, Dip, Or Acrylic Nails Off + Tips For Rehabbing Your Nails

Acrylics, dips, and gels. They make your nails look long and thick, but underneath their facade are natural nails begging you to let them breathe.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #Collagen
Alexa Erickson
March 24
Mental Health

Trauma Amid The Coronavirus: 8 Ways To Prevent Symptoms From Worsening

For those living with trauma, symptoms could get worse under the current circumstances.

#COVID-19 #stress #fear
Shaili Jain, M.D.
March 23
Home

4 Feng Shui Tips To Create A Workspace Anywhere In Your Home

It's time to settle into our work-from-home routine.

#COVID-19 #feng shui
Eliza Sullivan
March 23
Integrative Health
Home
Beauty

From Scrubs To Collagen, Here Are 8 Ways To Plump Your Lips Naturally

Where does one turn for a fuller lips, sans needles and celebrity-endorsed lip kits?

#makeup #skin care #mbgsupplements
Alexa Erickson
March 23
Love
Meditation
Spirituality
Integrative Health

NAD IV Therapy: What Is This Trendy New Treatment & Is It Safe?

So what's the verdict on this integrative treatment, and does it warrant the fanfare? We investigated.

#mbgsupplements #inflammation #brain
Shawn Radcliffe
March 22
Integrative Health

What Are Vitamin C Supplements Good For? 6 Benefits For Skin & More

Here, learn about the science-backed benefits of this powerhouse nutrient. 

#skin care #mbgsupplements #Collagen #immunity
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
March 22
Beauty
Outdoors
Spirituality
Integrative Health
Social Good
Friendships

What Are Kindred Spirits? Here Are 7 Signs You Might've Found One

Ever heard someone describe two people as "kindred spirits"? Here's what that really means.

#friendship #dating #soul mates
Suzannah Weiss
March 22