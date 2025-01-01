The Latest
The 3 Foods This Nutritionist Swears By For Supporting Immunity
You might be surprised by one of them.
A 10-Minute Sleep Yoga Sequence To Prepare Your Body For Shut-Eye
Make the room a calm and soothing space as you prepare for sleep.
20 Minutes Less Of This Can Make You Healthier & Happier, Study Finds
And in just two weeks.
Bookmark This: 6 Nausea-Relieving Pressure Points For Motion Sickness
The power to feel better is literally at your fingertips.
A Brain Surgeon's 3 Tips To Reach Peak Performance Under Pressure
No matter the stakes.
3 Ayurveda-Based Sleep Personalities & How To Improve It, From An MD
Ayurveda has been trusted for thousands of years.
6 Easy Pieces To Refresh Your Home For Spring
A few easy-to-replicate ideas for a budget-friendly refresh.
An Integrative Nutritionist Gets Real About Her Sustainability Habits
Over the years, Katie Lemons' approach to her health evolved to incorporate far more than just what’s on her plate.
How I Made My Home Feel Fresh & New Just In Time For Spring
Small refreshes make a big impact. Just watch this!
This Household Cleaning Brand Is Going Entirely Plastic-Free By 2025
How they plan on transitioning.
Carotenoids Are Key For Glowing Skin — Here's What Foods Have Them
We're spotlighting this powerful pigment.
These Personality Traits Might Protect Your Brain From Alzheimer's
Is being a nice person actually a bad thing?
How To Talk To Your Kids About COVID-19, From A Holistic Child Psychologist
How to manage your kid's (and your own) anxieties.
Heavy Stress Can Decrease Life Expectancy By More Than 2 Years
Changing these lifestyle factors might add years to your life.
What Do Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid & Herniated Discs Have In Common?
The wild two-step process that can heal herniated discs.
Loneliness May Differ Between Your Mid-40s & 70s, Study Finds
The different reasons you'll experience loneliness.
Exclusive: Clean At Sephora Goes Big & Bold With Clean Makeup
For so long, skin care was the core of clean beauty. Clean at Sephora is now proving that the case for clean makeup should be just as strong.
This SoCal Beach Town Is The Perfect Place To Recharge Your Mind & Body
In Santa Monica, you can go from soaking up the sun to fueling your brain and body in the course of an afternoon.
6 Things You Never Knew an Advanced Practice Nurse Could Do
Why seeing an APRN makes so much sense.
What Does It Really Mean To "Boost" Your Immunity? An MD Weighs In
Breaking down the buzzword.