Golfing May Help You Live Longer, New Research Finds

For older adults, finding the opportunity to exercise in a nonstrenuous and comfortable environment can be difficult.

#news #longevity #energy
Christina Coughlin
February 13
PAID CONTENT FOR Sunrise Springs Spa Resort

How To DIY Your Own Health-Minded Wellness Retreat This Year

Eyeing a reset but signing up for a 10-day yoga retreat abroad isn't in the cards? Read on.

#Transformative Travel #partner #Healthy Travel
Krista Soriano
February 13
How Doctors Can Care For Patients With ADHD Beyond Adolescence

These risks become less monitored as children transition to adulthood.

#news #healthy period #brain #healthy aging
Abby Moore
February 13
Want To Reduce Inflammation? New Research Points To Optimism

Stroke survivors who had lower levels of inflammation had this trait in common.

#news #inflammation #affirmations #brain
Sarah Regan
February 13
Over 40 & Lower Back Pain? You Might Be Lacking This Nutrient

Lacking this vitamin might be causing your back to hurt.

#news #pain #healthy aging
Abby Moore
February 12
How To Meditate For Anxiety: 3 Beginner Tricks & Techniques

The next time you feel panicked, come back to the breath.

#breath #anxiety #stress
Lily Silverton
February 12
An Infectious Disease Specialist On Why Masks Won't Stop Coronavirus

An infectious disease specialist dishes the truth.

#news #immunity
Abby Moore
February 12
How To Use White Noise For Babies: 5 Things You Need To Know

Getting a baby to bed on any given night can be a challenge, but this tool can help.

#sleep #anxiety #motherhood
Korin Miller
February 12