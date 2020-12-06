The Latest

I'm A Neuroscientist & Here's What I Do Every Day For Brain Health

Ask yourself, "Is this good for my brain or bad for my brain?"

#sleep #supplements #brain
Daniel Amen, M.D.
January 6
How The Root Chakra's Shadow Could Be Keeping You From Authenticity

It's all about cultivating a sense of safety in an unsafe world.

#chakras
Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
January 6
How To Make Healthy Habits Second Nature, According To Doctors Who Know

Temptation building, habit stacking, and more expert-approved strategies for helping your goals actually stick.

#empowerment #forgiveness #affirmations #brain
Stephanie Eckelkamp
January 6
Functional Food

A Spice Expert Shares The One Mistake To Avoid When Buying Cinnamon

Whether you sprinkle a bit in coffee or add a tablespoon to your baked goods, cinnamon is beloved by many.

#inflammation #functional nutrition #digestion
Kanchan Koya, Ph.D.
January 5
Meditation

The Loneliness-Inflammation Connection You Need To Know About

A study found mindfulness practices may have a beneficial impact on inflammation and loneliness.

#inflammation #Loneliness #brain
David Perlmutter, M.D.
January 5
Want A Hypoallergenic Home? Here Are 3 Things To Consider Tossing

Jason Karp reversed going blind through lifestyle changes when he was just 23 years old.

#news #allergies #Spring Cleaning #Green Cleaning #asthma
Sarah Regan
January 5
Kristian Henderson On Supporting Clean, Black-Owned Brands

"Think about how things that are touching a lot of your body are going to be absorbed into your skin."

#makinghistory
Adaeze Elechi
January 4
A 20-Minute Morning Routine This Yoga Specialist Uses To Stay Grounded

Creating a morning self-care routine can transform your life.

#sleep #yoga #affirmations #superfoods
Claire Grieve
January 4
5 Pieces Of News That Show The Planet May Not Be Totally Doomed

Vogue ditches wasteful photoshoots, NYC school lunches get eco-makeovers, and more.

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
January 4