The Latest

8 Signs You've Taken Minimalism Too Far

Your idea of a good weekend is decluttering the house...again.

#minimalism #home designs #funny #home
Tyson Popplestone
April 13 2017
Food Trends
Functional Food

8 Things You Need To Know Today (April 13)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the truth on vitamin D deficiency, new research on how Facebook affects your emotions, and...

#news roundup
Lindsay Kellner
April 13 2017
Healthy Weight
Integrative Health

What Living With Lyme Disease Taught Me About Hope

"Mom, are you ever going to get better?" I was filled with anxiety and sadness. The truth was, I didn't know if I would ever get better. But I didn't...

#holistic healing #disease #autoimmune #wellness #personal growth
Meegan Sciretto
April 13 2017

Feeling Anxious? Here's Exactly How To Treat Insomnia Naturally

Insomnia? These natural remedies will have you snoozing in no time.

#sleep #healing #health
Cheryl Myers, R.N.
April 13 2017
Beauty
Food Trends

The Household Items You Need To Throw Out ASAP (According To A Feng Shui Expert)

Sorry to say that your cactus could be doing more harm than good.

#declutter #feng shui #home designs #home
Anjie Cho
April 13 2017
Functional Food
Spirituality

These DIY Sprays Are Good Vibes In A Bottle

Let's be honest: It's impossible not to create magic when crystals, aromatherapy, herbs and flowers are involved.

#crystals #aromatherapy
Emma Mildon
April 12 2017
Functional Food

Could You Be Throwing Out The Best Part Of Your Kale?

Did you know kale and collard stems are just as nutrient-dense as the leaves?

#functional foods #recipes #healthy foods
Terri Brownlee, MPH, RDN
April 12 2017
Integrative Health

7 Things You Need To Know Today (April 12)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including whales against climate change, fancy coffee, and erasing painful memories.

#marriage #coffee #news roundup #health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
April 12 2017
Beauty

Beauty Secrets From My Persian Childhood: A Lotus Hair Gloss, Saffron Face Mask & Detox Scrub

Shiva Rose's native beauty secrets include rose mists, saffron face masks, and detoxing scrubs that leave skin gleaming.

#green beauty #beauty #green living
Shiva Rose
April 12 2017