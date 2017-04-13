The Latest
8 Signs You've Taken Minimalism Too Far
Your idea of a good weekend is decluttering the house...again.
What The Healthiest People We Know Order At Starbucks
It's not just black coffee.
Here's Exactly What One Plant-Based Blogger Eats For All-Day Energy
She doesn't skip dessert!
8 Things You Need To Know Today (April 13)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including the truth on vitamin D deficiency, new research on how Facebook affects your emotions, and...
Why Women Over 50 Need To Rethink Weight Loss
10 realities about fitness over 50.
What Living With Lyme Disease Taught Me About Hope
"Mom, are you ever going to get better?" I was filled with anxiety and sadness. The truth was, I didn't know if I would ever get better. But I didn't...
Feeling Anxious? Here's Exactly How To Treat Insomnia Naturally
Insomnia? These natural remedies will have you snoozing in no time.
Trending This Spring: The Athleisure Essentials You'll Want To Wear All Season
Get ready for floral bombers and metallic sneakers.
The Founder Of Whole Foods Market On Why Coconut Oil Is Worse For You Than Sugar, The Healthiest Thing You Can Buy At Whole Foods, And More
Plus, what he thinks the healthiest thing you can buy at Whole Foods Market is.
The Household Items You Need To Throw Out ASAP (According To A Feng Shui Expert)
Sorry to say that your cactus could be doing more harm than good.
Your 4-Step Guide To Shaking FOMO For Good
Buh-bye, FOMO. Live in the moment!
This Oceanic Superfood Is Everywhere, But Is It Actually Good For You?
Is the unicorn latte as healthy as it is trendy?
Does Fighting Climate Change Seem Overwhelming? Here's How To Actually Make A Difference
Give to what you love.
These DIY Sprays Are Good Vibes In A Bottle
Let's be honest: It's impossible not to create magic when crystals, aromatherapy, herbs and flowers are involved.
Could You Be Throwing Out The Best Part Of Your Kale?
Did you know kale and collard stems are just as nutrient-dense as the leaves?
I Had Terrible Insomnia. Here Are The Things That Actually Helped (And What Made It Worse)
I tried everything so you don't have to.
How To Use Pilates To Heal Your Chakras
Get ready to heal those energy centers.
7 Things You Need To Know Today (April 12)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including whales against climate change, fancy coffee, and erasing painful memories.
Get Rid Of Your Headache With This Magical 3-Minute Acupressure Routine
Without even touching your head? Crazy cool.
Beauty Secrets From My Persian Childhood: A Lotus Hair Gloss, Saffron Face Mask & Detox Scrub
Shiva Rose's native beauty secrets include rose mists, saffron face masks, and detoxing scrubs that leave skin gleaming.