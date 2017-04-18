The Latest
How To Deal With An Extreme Over-Talker
Being a nice person doesn't mean letting people walk (or talk) all over you. Here's how to make healthy boundaries (without causing hurt feelings).
7 Things You Need To Know Today (April 18)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including Starbucks' newest menu item, the debate surrounding the climate march on Washington, and...
Bust Your Bloat With This Doctor-Approved 24-Hour Plan
This plan is holistic: No crash diets here!
How Much Coconut Oil Should You Actually Be Eating?
The experts weigh in.
The Only 6 Tools You Need To Manifest Some Serious Magic
Mysticism isn't always about asking and receiving—it's more about staying centered, grounded, and open.
What Happens To Your Body When You Stop Exercising?
For anyone looking to take a break.
Meditation Is Bigger Now Than Ever Before. Here's Why (And How You Can Get All The Benefits)
You're not the only one concentrating on your breath right now.
8 Hacks To Become Your Fittest, Greenest Self
Check out these 8 sustainable, eco-friendly fitness tips to help you improve the earth while you improve yourself.
Meet The Makers Who Are Painting The Wellness World Green
These eco-entrepreneurs are reimagining the products we use every day—and shaping the future of wellness and personal care in the process.
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?
"Pluto retrograde can rouse dormant rivalries and throw off our intuition."
Wonder If You're Normal Down There? This Is What The Perfect Vagina Looks Like
Because we're all wondering.
8 Plants That Will Supercharge Your Sex Drive (A Doctor Explains)
Worried about your sex drive? Turn to these plants.
The 6 Foods Scientifically Proven To Reduce Brain Fog
Feel sharper, smarter, and generally happier.
I Live In A 124-Square-Foot Home. Here Are The Minimalism Rules I Live By
Ask yourself: Is it a "hell yes"? If it's not, make it a "hell no."
6 Things You Need To Know Today (April 17)
The top wellness news for April 17, 2017, including more health benefits of avocado, a new way to predict aging, and how climate change will affect...
I Grew Up With A Schizophrenic Mother: Here's The Truth About Living With Mental Illness
My mother first started showing symptoms of schizophrenia when she packed up some of my things, along with my brother's, and we left Boston. I was 8...
How Intermittent Fasting Can Help You Lose Unwanted Fat
STILL can't lose weight? Intermittent fasting can help.
New Science Shows This Is The Best Diet For Weight-Loss (It's Not What You Think)
Sometimes traditional is better.