The Latest

How To Deal With An Extreme Over-Talker

Being a nice person doesn't mean letting people walk (or talk) all over you. Here's how to make healthy boundaries (without causing hurt feelings).

#self-awareness #self-care
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
April 18 2017

7 Things You Need To Know Today (April 18)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Starbucks' newest menu item, the debate surrounding the climate march on Washington, and...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
April 18 2017
Functional Food

The Only 6 Tools You Need To Manifest Some Serious Magic

Mysticism isn't always about asking and receiving—it's more about staying centered, grounded, and open.

#Herbs #crystals #flowers #spirituality
Erica Feldmann
April 18 2017
Meditation
PAID CONTENT FOR MINDBODY

8 Hacks To Become Your Fittest, Greenest Self

Check out these 8 sustainable, eco-friendly fitness tips to help you improve the earth while you improve yourself.

#minimalism #environmentalism #athleisure #yoga #toxins at home
mindbodygreen
April 17 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR 1 Hotels

Meet The Makers Who Are Painting The Wellness World Green

These eco-entrepreneurs are reimagining the products we use every day—and shaping the future of wellness and personal care in the process.

#toxins at home #organic #climate change
mindbodygreen
April 17 2017
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

"Pluto retrograde can rouse dormant rivalries and throw off our intuition."

#astrology #love horoscope #spirituality
The AstroTwins
April 17 2017
Women's Health
Sex

8 Plants That Will Supercharge Your Sex Drive (A Doctor Explains)

Worried about your sex drive? Turn to these plants.

#Herbs #sex #plant-based #health
Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 17 2017
Functional Food
Home

I Live In A 124-Square-Foot Home. Here Are The Minimalism Rules I Live By

Ask yourself: Is it a "hell yes"? If it's not, make it a "hell no."

#minimalism
Amie Tollefsrud
April 17 2017

6 Things You Need To Know Today (April 17)

The top wellness news for April 17, 2017, including more health benefits of avocado, a new way to predict aging, and how climate change will affect...

#news #news roundup
Liz Moody
April 17 2017
Personal Growth

I Grew Up With A Schizophrenic Mother: Here's The Truth About Living With Mental Illness

My mother first started showing symptoms of schizophrenia when she packed up some of my things, along with my brother's, and we left Boston. I was 8...

#love #mental illness #mental health #parenting
Kamaria G. Powell
April 17 2017
Healthy Weight