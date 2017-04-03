The Latest

The Zero-Waste Starter Kit That Makes Green Living SO Easy

"When people find out that I try to live without producing any trash, the question that I get asked the most is never why, but how."

#environmentalism
Florine Hofmann
April 3 2017

Beat Your Allergies This Season With These Doctor-Approved Tips

Fight your way through pollen season with these expert tips.

#allergies #holistic healing #health
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
April 3 2017
The Counterintuitive Realization That Finally Freed Me To Give Zero F*cks + Speak My Truth

"I was awakened by a familiar breathless urgency. Scenes of my father swirled in and out of clarity in that half-awake state, heating my chest,...

#healing #abuse #writing #personal growth
Vanya Erickson
April 3 2017

Which Protein Powders Are Healthiest? A Definitive Ranking

Hemp, collagen, pea, whey—we sort through it all so you don't have to.

#functional foods #workout #protein #training #food
Lisa Hayim
April 3 2017

What Intentional Solitude Is + Why You Should Try It

Loneliness is a state of mind. We can control it. So, here are a few practices I employ whenever I start feeling lonely.

#meditation #personal growth #self-awareness #self-care #self-acceptance
Devina Kaur
April 3 2017
The Ayurvedic Beauty Ritual Every Woman Needs To Try

This is one Ayurvedic beauty ritual we think everyone should know about.

#holistic healing #Ayurveda #beauty #massage #self-care
Acharya Shunya
April 3 2017
I'm A Thyroid Expert. Here's What I Eat In A Day

This is what hormone balance looks like in action.

#functional foods #thyroid #hormones #yoga #food
Fern Olivia
April 3 2017
Let's Get Real: Should You Ever Have Sex On A First Date?

Does anybody actually follow the three-date rule anymore?

#relationships #sex
Devina Kaur
April 2 2017
The Simple Questions You Need To Ask Every Time You Go Shopping

Follow these tips and you will be well on your way to the closet of your dreams—not just a closet that's full of stuff you don't want to wear.

#minimalism #environmentalism
Sara Weinreb
April 2 2017

This Spoken-Word Poet Is Changing The World (One Dancing Panda Video At A Time)

"Imagine a future where technology is based on our values, not our screen time." —Max Stossel

#personal growth #inspiration #technology
Will Jelbert
April 2 2017
