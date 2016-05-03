The Latest

What I Always Tell My Patients Who Have Depression

As a functional medicine doctor, I take a different approach to depression: I look for the underlying cause. We eliminate things that cause imbalances...

Mark Hyman, M.D.
May 3 2016
Beauty

5 Surprising Ways To Use Epsom Salt Every Day

The healing salt isn't just for your bathtub.

Taz Bhatia, M.D.
May 3 2016

The New Reasons To Avoid Phthalates + How To Limit Your Exposure

Recently, there's been a lot of research focused on our exposure to phthalates. Here are five of the most important findings you should know...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
May 3 2016

The Underrated Herb You Can Eat Every Day To Fight Inflammation

This once-ignored garnish is really a superstar of the food as medicine concept. It's a source of vitamin A, vitamin C, and lutein and zeaxanthin....

Jonathan Galland
May 3 2016

A Detoxing Yoga Routine For Strength

Tara Stiles—badass yogi and owner of Strala studio in NYC—shares a quick sequence that will leave you feeling strong and rejuvenated.

Tara Stiles
May 2 2016

The Real Reason You Should Quit Sugar + How To Cut It Out Of Your Life For Good

You already know sugar is bad for you. But did you also know it's one of the most pro-inflammatory foods? Here's why you should cut it out of your...

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
May 2 2016
Personal Growth

Why Mindfulness Is The Key To A Successful Job Search

To be mindful simply means to be present. To remain conscious in your actions. To give purpose to your intent.

Emily Kapit, M.S.
May 2 2016
Sex

There's No Such Thing As Sexual Boredom: This Is What's Actually Going On

What makes sex not boring is the quality of presence people bring to it. Eroticism is in the “being,” not the “doing,” of sex.

Claudia Six, Ph.D.
May 2 2016
Routines
Functional Food

The 22 Things That Worked To Clear Up My Skin

Your skin can say a lot about your overall health. In fact, my skin problems only started dramatically improving after I found functional medicine....

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 2 2016

Kim Vandenberg On Meditation & Training For The Olympic Trials

How this Olympic swimmer stays healthy offseason.

Jason Wachob
May 2 2016
Love

The Real Reason You Can't Communicate With Your Partner

To expect you to see the world the same way I do is a huge challenge. We get exasperated, because underneath our point of view lies the question “Why...

Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
May 1 2016
Recipes
Personal Growth
Food Trends

I'm An Inflammation Expert. Here's What I Eat In A Typical Day

As a mom, a naturopathic doctor, and a best-selling author, I’m on the run from sunup till bedtime. I need all the energy I can get—so no matter how...

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
April 30 2016

How To Make Sex A Meditative Practice

Rich Roll and Julie Piatt explain how to make sex a "moving meditation"

Rich Roll
April 29 2016