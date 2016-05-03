The Latest
What I Always Tell My Patients Who Have Depression
As a functional medicine doctor, I take a different approach to depression: I look for the underlying cause. We eliminate things that cause imbalances...
5 Surprising Ways To Use Epsom Salt Every Day
The healing salt isn't just for your bathtub.
The New Reasons To Avoid Phthalates + How To Limit Your Exposure
Recently, there's been a lot of research focused on our exposure to phthalates. Here are five of the most important findings you should know...
A Super Simple Raspberry + Pistachio Frozen Dessert
Minimal effort, maximum tastiness.
The Underrated Herb You Can Eat Every Day To Fight Inflammation
This once-ignored garnish is really a superstar of the food as medicine concept. It's a source of vitamin A, vitamin C, and lutein and zeaxanthin....
A Detoxing Yoga Routine For Strength
Tara Stiles—badass yogi and owner of Strala studio in NYC—shares a quick sequence that will leave you feeling strong and rejuvenated.
The Real Reason You Should Quit Sugar + How To Cut It Out Of Your Life For Good
You already know sugar is bad for you. But did you also know it's one of the most pro-inflammatory foods? Here's why you should cut it out of your...
Why Mindfulness Is The Key To A Successful Job Search
To be mindful simply means to be present. To remain conscious in your actions. To give purpose to your intent.
There's No Such Thing As Sexual Boredom: This Is What's Actually Going On
What makes sex not boring is the quality of presence people bring to it. Eroticism is in the “being,” not the “doing,” of sex.
A Yoga Sequence To Help You Release Emotions & Heal Old Wounds
These asanas are designed to put you on a fast track to peace.
Brighten Your Day With This Beet, Apple + Raspberry Salad With Herb Millet
Raspberries make any salad instantly prettier.
The 22 Things That Worked To Clear Up My Skin
Your skin can say a lot about your overall health. In fact, my skin problems only started dramatically improving after I found functional medicine....
Kim Vandenberg On Meditation & Training For The Olympic Trials
How this Olympic swimmer stays healthy offseason.
The Real Reason You Can't Communicate With Your Partner
To expect you to see the world the same way I do is a huge challenge. We get exasperated, because underneath our point of view lies the question “Why...
9 Miso Recipes To Add More Umami To Your Week
Want more flavor? Miso is the answer.
How To Maintain Your Meditation Practice While Traveling
You'll be so glad you kept it up.
Why You're Not Attracting Financial Abundance (And How To Fix It)
You control your mindset, and your mindset defines your life.
I'm An Inflammation Expert. Here's What I Eat In A Typical Day
As a mom, a naturopathic doctor, and a best-selling author, I’m on the run from sunup till bedtime. I need all the energy I can get—so no matter how...
A Super-Simple Orange-Ginger Salmon Recipe
A "Cooking for Dummies" fish dish.
How To Make Sex A Meditative Practice
Rich Roll and Julie Piatt explain how to make sex a "moving meditation"