What Is Coconut Sugar? Here's The Deal On This Cane Sugar Alternative

If you're eager to sample some other sweet options besides cane sugar, coconut sugar may be a healthy alternative.

#mbgsupplements #sugar #ketogenic
Michelle Konstantinovsky
May 24
Biet Simkin On What Non-Attachment Looks Like During A Crisis

She knows what it means to practice non-attachment in life.

#empowerment #COVID-19
Sarah Regan
May 24
Partner Yoga Is The Quarantine Activity You Should 100% Try Next

Plus, the benefits of doing yoga with two people.

#COVID-19 #yoga
Claire Grieve
May 24
How To Clean Your Drains Using Household Ingredients (It's Time, No?)

All it takes is baking soda, vinegar, and some confidence.

#toxins at home
Emma Loewe
May 24
Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try

The best recipes are the ones you don't need to shop for.

#vegan #canned food #dinner
Eliza Sullivan
May 24
Tend To Feel Insecure In Relationships? This Is Your Attachment Style

How an unpredictable upbringing may influence your personality.

#anxiety #dating
Abby Moore
May 24
You've Heard Chocolate Is Full Of Antioxidants, Well This One Is Supercharged

But what if we told you chocolate can come with even more antioxidant properties?

#mbgsupplements #Collagen #healthy aging
Alexandra Engler
May 23
Does Your "Alcohol-Free" Face Cream Have This Alcohol In It?

As much as we love skin care products, deciphering ingredient labels can get super confusing. Case in point: cetearyl alcohol.

#skin care #inflammation #healthy aging
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
May 23
This Week's Quarter Moon Is A Gentle Reminder To Drop Perfectionism

Thursday and Friday are the two major days to watch this week.

#astrology weekly #astrology
The AstroTwins
May 23
Has Sex Been Weird Lately? 5 Ways The Pandemic Is Affecting Sexual Desire

Some people can't stand the thought of sex right now. Some are hornier than ever.

#COVID-19 #stress #marriage #dating #libido
Kelly Gonsalves
May 23
Why Coconut Flour May Be The Very Thing Your Baking Projects Need

Coconut flour is gluten-free and has a delicious natural sweetness, allowing you to use less sweetener in your baking.

#dessert #breakfast #gluten-free
Michelle Konstantinovsky
May 23
We Predict: These Will Be The Quarantine Cocktails Of The Summer

We reached out to some of our favorite R.D.s and food experts to tell us what healthy cocktails and mocktails they'll be sipping on this season.

#alcohol #COVID-19 #drinks #kombucha
Olessa Pindak
May 23
