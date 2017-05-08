The Latest

6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 8)

All the wellness news from May 8, 2017, including new information about kids' activity levels, the comeback of psychedelics, and a 93-year-old yogi.

#news #news roundup
Elizabeth Inglese
May 8 2017
Travel

I Traveled 9 Countries In 6 Months: Here's What I Learned

Last year, I traveled across three continents and nine countries over the course of six months. Here's what I learned.

#happiness #abundance #wellness #personal growth
Shannon Kaiser
May 8 2017

The Make-Or-Break Factor That Dictates Your Success In Everything You Do

The issue keeping you from achieving your goals might be one you'd never think to address. Here's why it's so important.

#relationships #career #happiness #personal growth
Luis Congdon
May 8 2017
Functional Food
Meditation
Healthy Weight

This Is The Most Common Cause Of Unhappiness In Relationships (According To A Couples Therapist)

If trying to change your partner isn't working, you have two choices for how to move forward. Here's what you need to know.

#love #relationships #personal growth #dating #self-care
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
May 7 2017
Functional Food

The Gut-Protecting Tropical Fruit You Should Eat Before Your Next Night Out

A delicious fruit that can protect the body from alcohol? Sounds good to us.

#gut health #inflammation #digestion
Jonathan Galland
May 7 2017
Personal Growth
Off-the-Grid

5 Ways To Have Your Most Creative, Abundant Spring Yet

What new creative pursuits are you ready to embrace? Grab some art supplies and a journal, find a sunny spot to sit in, and tune in to your...

#personal growth #creativity
Kaia Roman
May 7 2017
Meditation

The Meditation That Will Finally Heal Your Broken Heart

As we went around the room to start the hands-on practice, I felt my heart racing. My teacher approached me, and I knew there was nothing I could do...

#breakup #dating
Chelsea Newman
May 7 2017
Wellness Trends

The Crazy Side Effect Of Breast Implants No One Told Me About

This is a must-read for anyone who has or is considering implants (of any kind).

#wellness #women's health #health
Radhaa Nilia
May 6 2017
Spirituality

My New Husband & I Participated In A Mayan Temazcal Ceremony On Our Honeymoon. Here’s How It Changed Our Marriage

"It was 150 degrees inside a tent that smelled like feet, and a sexy Argentine woman had just taken off her top in front of my new husband."

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth #spirituality
Jo Piazza
May 6 2017