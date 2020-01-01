The Latest

Integrative Health
Beauty

How To Use Your Extra At-Home Time To Up Your Beauty & Skin Care Game

No one will see—unless you're on a video conference call.

#makeup #COVID-19 #skin care
Jamie Schneider
March 24
Love
Beauty

Hair Toner: Can You Do It Naturally? 10 At-Home, DIY Tricks To Try

Here's what you should know about natural hair toner before you use it and some ingredients you never knew you could use—some that you might have...

#tea #hair #green tea
Alexa Erickson
March 24
Personal Growth

Why Hobbies Are More Important Than Ever & How To Start One Right Now

There's never been a better time to tap into your creativity side.

#Purpose #brain #Journey
Katina Mountanos
March 24
Personal Growth
Mental Health

Mental Comfort Food: 4 Ways Nutritional Psychiatry Can Help Alleviate Anxiety

The foods can actually comfort our mental health are a bit—shall we say?—different.

#COVID-19 #anxiety #inflammation #mbgpodcast #brain
Jason Wachob
March 24
Functional Food
Sex

4 Safe & Creative Ways To Explore Sex During The Coronavirus Outbreak

A therapist explains how to use this time to reignite your sex life.

#COVID-19 #dating #libido
Alicia Muñoz, LPC
March 24
Nature
Home

Your COVID Kitchen: 5 Tips For Reorganizing Your Fridge & Pantry

Our kitchens will be working overtime while we're working from home.

#COVID-19 #Spring Cleaning
Eliza Sullivan
March 24
Beauty

How To Take Gel, Dip, Or Acrylic Nails Off + Tips For Rehabbing Your Nails

Acrylics, dips, and gels. They make your nails look long and thick, but underneath their facade are natural nails begging you to let them breathe.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #Collagen
Alexa Erickson
March 24
Mental Health

Trauma Amid The Coronavirus: 8 Ways To Prevent Symptoms From Worsening

For those living with trauma, symptoms could get worse under the current circumstances.

#COVID-19 #stress #fear
Shaili Jain, M.D.
March 23
Home

4 Feng Shui Tips To Create A Workspace Anywhere In Your Home

It's time to settle into our work-from-home routine.

#COVID-19 #feng shui
Eliza Sullivan
March 23
Integrative Health
Home
Beauty

From Scrubs To Collagen, Here Are 8 Ways To Plump Your Lips Naturally

Where does one turn for a fuller lips, sans needles and celebrity-endorsed lip kits?

#makeup #skin care #mbgsupplements
Alexa Erickson
March 23
Love
Meditation
Spirituality